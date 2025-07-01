Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rainfall and Storm Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several Districts
The monsoon has covered the entire country. Its impact is likely to cause heavy rainfall in various states for the next week. This includes the prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the meteorological department, the monsoon has arrived earlier than expected across the country this year. However, in Delhi-NCR, the monsoon arrived almost on schedule. In other states, monsoon rains had already begun. The meteorological department says that the southwest monsoon covered the entire country nine days earlier than anticipated. This has resulted in heavy rainfall in coastal and hilly states. Considering the speed of the monsoon, the meteorological department has issued red and yellow alerts for rain in several districts.
Monsoon fully active in Delhi-NCR
Meteorologists say that while the monsoon entered various states of the country nine days ago, in Delhi-NCR, it was slightly delayed, but now the monsoon is fully active. With the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi-NCR, heavy rains began, and temperatures dropped significantly. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, and the entire western UP for the next week. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi city was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is below normal.
According to the latest forecast from the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely in about two dozen districts, including Delhi-NCR, from 2 to 7 July. A yellow alert has also been issued for Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar on 3 and 5 July.
During this period, the maximum temperature may remain between 33 and 34 degrees, and the minimum temperature between 25 and 27 degrees. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Delhi NCR on 2 July. The maximum temperature during this period may be around 34 degrees and the minimum temperature around 26 degrees.
Now know the weather conditions in other states
In its latest forecast, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh until 6 July. During this time, landslides, soil erosion, and traffic disruptions are expected in higher areas, along with moderate to heavy rain in many places. Lightning strikes are also possible, for which a warning has been issued.
In Uttarakhand, very heavy rainfall is expected on 1 July. Furthermore, continuous rain and landslides are expected in mountainous areas until 6 July, potentially disrupting traffic. There is also a possibility of increased river flow and crop damage in rural areas.
Regarding Punjab and Haryana, light to moderate rain is expected in Punjab from 1 to 6 July. However, humidity may increase. In Haryana, light to heavy rain is expected intermittently in several areas this week, posing a risk of waterlogging in fields and crop damage. An alert has been issued for heavy rain in Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Noida in western UP on 1 July.