Monsoon fury: Heavy rain alert till 7 September, schools shut in many states, Punjab reels under floods

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for 26 districts in Rajasthan. Considering the heavy rainfall, schools in Dausa district have been ordered to remain closed. The Meteorological Department stated that the monsoon trough is currently passing through Bikaner, Jaipur, Damoh, Pendra Road, and extending to the Bay of Bengal, while another trough line is passing over Haryana and Punjab. The department reported heavy rainfall in Jaipur, Tonk, and other districts on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in most parts of neighbouring Gujarat.