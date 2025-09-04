Monsoon fury: Heavy rain alert till 7 September, schools shut in many states, Punjab reels under floods

This year's monsoon season has witnessed heavy rainfall across India. The continuous monsoon rains have led to a significant drop in temperatures nationwide. Due to the heavy rainfall, dams, ponds, rivers, and lakes are overflowing. In the hill states, the rainfall has taken a severe turn, with incidents like cloud bursts being reported. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are facing widespread devastation due to floods. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the coming days.
A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for 26 districts in Rajasthan. Considering the heavy rainfall, schools in Dausa district have been ordered to remain closed. The Meteorological Department stated that the monsoon trough is currently passing through Bikaner, Jaipur, Damoh, Pendra Road, and extending to the Bay of Bengal, while another trough line is passing over Haryana and Punjab. The department reported heavy rainfall in Jaipur, Tonk, and other districts on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in most parts of neighbouring Gujarat.
The Meteorological Department has stated that the monsoon is reactivating in Bihar. The department issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for 19 districts, including Patna. The department warned of winds reaching speeds of 40 kilometres per hour. The continuous rainfall in Nepal has caused the Kosi river in Supaul to swell, leading to flood-like situations in several areas of the district.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh (MP). The department stated that the rainfall will continue for the next three days. Alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Bhopal, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Indore, Ratlam, Dhar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.
Due to incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the administration has decided to keep schools closed until 7 September. An order issued on 3 September by the Education Department stated that all government and private colleges and schools (including DIETs) in the state will remain closed until 7 September 2025. The Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Kangra, Kullu, and Sirmaur. The monsoon rains have caused damage exceeding ₹1000 crore to the state, and over 150 people have died in rain-related accidents.
Flood conditions persist in all 23 districts of Punjab. Over 35 people have died due to the floods, and more than 20,000 people have been rescued. The floods have damaged 175,286 hectares of crops. In Delhi, the Yamuna river has also crossed the danger mark.