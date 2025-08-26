Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Monsoon Fury to Continue: Heavy Rains to Lash Several States for Next 7 Days

IMD Alert: Heavy rainfall continues across several states in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast torrential rain in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and several other states over the next seven days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Heavy Rain Alert
पूरे भारत में मानसून सक्रिय (Photo - IANS)

IMD Alert: Heavy rainfall has disrupted life in several states across the country. Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir are experiencing torrential rain. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall has caused road closures and landslides, disrupting movement. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha over the next seven days.

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Uttarakhand Today

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand today. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. The department stated that this weather pattern is likely to persist until 29 August.

Situation Deteriorates in Ladakh Due to Rainfall

The situation has worsened in the Union Territory of Ladakh due to heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, predicting very heavy rainfall in several areas. The IMD also stated that the weather will remain dry from 27 to 30 August.

Situation Worsens in Himachal Pradesh; Schools Closed

A red alert has been issued for several districts in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in Una, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, and Hamirpur today, prompting authorities to order school closures. The pilgrimage to Manimahesh has been indefinitely suspended following the death of four pilgrims from Punjab. Over 2,000 pilgrims are currently stranded en route. More than 700 roads in the state are closed. Hundreds of people have died due to rain-related disasters.

Alert for 24 Districts in Bihar

The IMD issued an alert on Tuesday for 24 districts in the state, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The alert includes Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Purnea, Katihar, and 20 other districts. The IMD stated that heavy rainfall will continue in Bihar until 29 August. Bihar has recorded 26 percent less rainfall than normal.

Monsoon to Return to UP from 31 August

Rainfall activity will decrease in Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. The IMD stated that a new weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal will bring monsoon rains back to UP around 31 August.

Rainfall Continues in Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall continues in Rajasthan, with the downpour expected to last for the next 48 hours. The situation is critical in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Jhalawar districts. So far, 91 people have died in rain-related incidents during the monsoon season in Rajasthan.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 09:18 am

English News / National News / Monsoon Fury to Continue: Heavy Rains to Lash Several States for Next 7 Days
