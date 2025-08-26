Monsoon Fury to Continue: Heavy Rains to Lash Several States for Next 7 Days

A red alert has been issued for several districts in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in Una, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, and Hamirpur today, prompting authorities to order school closures. The pilgrimage to Manimahesh has been indefinitely suspended following the death of four pilgrims from Punjab. Over 2,000 pilgrims are currently stranded en route. More than 700 roads in the state are closed. Hundreds of people have died due to rain-related disasters.