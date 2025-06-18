scriptMonsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

Rainfall Alert: According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon has arrived in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

BharatJun 18, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

IMD Issues Red Alert (IANS)

Heavy Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of torrential rainfall across six states. The monsoon has gained momentum, with heavy downpours expected in several states. While this will bring relief from the heat, it also increases the risk of floods and waterlogging.

Red Alert Issued for These States

According to the IMD, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These states have been warned of strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning until 19 June. A red alert has been specifically issued for Mumbai, Pune, Satara, and Raigad in Maharashtra, where extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the next 16 hours. Bhavnagar and other coastal areas of Gujarat may also face flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Progress

According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon has reached Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. After a 20-day pause in Gujarat, the monsoon has accelerated and is now approaching the Rajasthan border. In Madhya Pradesh, the monsoon has covered 19 districts, and rainfall activity is expected to increase across Chhattisgarh within the next 48 hours.

Alerts in Other States

Orange Alert: An orange alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Konkan-Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Kerala due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall.
Yellow Alert: Delhi-NCR is expected to experience light to moderate rain and strong winds (50-60 km/h) on 18 June. This alert will remain in effect until Thursday.
Uttarakhand and Rajasthan: Pre-monsoon rains have also begun in these states, leading to a decrease in temperatures.

Impact and Precautions

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Twelve flights were diverted in Delhi on Tuesday. In Uttar Pradesh, pre-monsoon rains have reportedly claimed 22 lives, prompting authorities to remain vigilant.

IMD Advice

The IMD has urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and to heed weather warnings. Those in areas under red and orange alerts are advised to take precautions to avoid floods and landslides.

