Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

Red Alert Issued for These States According to the IMD, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These states have been warned of strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning until 19 June. A red alert has been specifically issued for Mumbai, Pune, Satara, and Raigad in Maharashtra, where extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the next 16 hours. Bhavnagar and other coastal areas of Gujarat may also face flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Progress According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon has reached Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. After a 20-day pause in Gujarat, the monsoon has accelerated and is now approaching the Rajasthan border. In Madhya Pradesh, the monsoon has covered 19 districts, and rainfall activity is expected to increase across Chhattisgarh within the next 48 hours.

Yellow Alert: Delhi-NCR is expected to experience light to moderate rain and strong winds (50-60 km/h) on 18 June. This alert will remain in effect until Thursday.

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan: Pre-monsoon rains have also begun in these states, leading to a decrease in temperatures. Impact and Precautions Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Twelve flights were diverted in Delhi on Tuesday. In Uttar Pradesh, pre-monsoon rains have reportedly claimed 22 lives, prompting authorities to remain vigilant.