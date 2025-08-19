Monsoon mayhem: Heavy rains flood this state, schools and colleges shut

Heavy rainfall, beginning Sunday night, has brought Mumbai to a standstill. Roads, railway stations, and even the airport are inundated, severely affecting traffic. Waterlogging in low-lying areas such as the Andheri subway, Vakola bridge, and Khar subway has caused traffic disruptions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on 19 August. Mumbai Police and disaster management teams are engaged in relief efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened an emergency meeting, instructing all agencies to remain on high alert.