Monsoon mayhem: Heavy rains flood this state, schools and colleges shut

Monsoon fury has once again gripped the nation, with Maharashtra bearing the brunt of torrential rainfall leading to flood-like situations in several areas. Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur districts have been severely impacted by incessant downpours, disrupting daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and the Konkan region, warning of extremely heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.
Heavy rainfall, beginning Sunday night, has brought Mumbai to a standstill. Roads, railway stations, and even the airport are inundated, severely affecting traffic. Waterlogging in low-lying areas such as the Andheri subway, Vakola bridge, and Khar subway has caused traffic disruptions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on 19 August. Mumbai Police and disaster management teams are engaged in relief efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened an emergency meeting, instructing all agencies to remain on high alert.
In Pune, an old bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed amidst heavy rainfall, resulting in at least six deaths. Rivers in districts like Buldhana, Nanded, and Jalgaon are flowing above the danger mark, disrupting traffic on several routes. Unseasonal rains in Beed district have caused significant damage to crops such as bananas, pomegranates, and onions.
Delhi-NCR: Intermittent rainfall continues in Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. According to the IMD, light rain is expected to persist until 20 August.
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall and landslides have closed the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Four schools have been closed in Mandi district, and 449 roads are blocked.
Uttarakhand: Traffic is affected on the Gangotri-Yamunotri highway due to landslides and debris.
Uttar Pradesh: Eighteen districts, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, are grappling with floods. The Ganga and Yamuna rivers are in spate, and schools have been closed in 22 districts.
Jammu and Kashmir: All educational institutions are closed due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. Seven deaths have been reported in Kathua.
Karnataka: A yellow alert is in effect in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall. Flood-like situations prevail in several areas, and primary schools are closed.
Jharkhand: Schools have been closed in Jamshedpur due to rising water levels in the Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers.
The meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 72 hours in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the northeastern states. The monsoon has intensified due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.