Monsoon Regains Momentum: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Several States

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the resurgence of the monsoon in several states across the country. A warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states until 31 July, with the added threat of lightning and strong winds.
Uttar Pradesh: According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of Uttar Pradesh from 29 to 31 July. An orange alert has been issued for western Uttar Pradesh, specifically Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Agra, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, and Lalitpur. Furthermore, there is a risk of lightning in 46 districts. The formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will increase rainfall activity in both eastern and western parts of the state.
Rajasthan: The monsoon has become fully active in Rajasthan. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state from 27 to 31 July. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions are anticipated in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, and other areas.
Madhya Pradesh: Very heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh until 31 July. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in some areas of western Madhya Pradesh. The risk of flooding and lightning remains.
Himachal Pradesh: An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for districts like Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh until 31 July. People are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of landslides and flash floods. The monsoon may weaken after 31 July.
Uttarakhand: An orange alert for heavy rainfall is in effect for the Kumaon region (Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar) of Uttarakhand, while a yellow alert has been issued for the Garhwal region (Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun).
Bihar: Heavy rainfall and lightning alerts are in place for West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Saran, Begusarai, Madhepura, Patna, and other districts in Bihar.
Delhi-NCR: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) until 4 August. Waterlogging and traffic jams are possible.
According to meteorologists, the activation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified monsoon activity. This situation is likely to continue until 31 July, after which the intensity of rainfall may decrease in some areas. People are urged to monitor the latest information from the meteorological department and follow the guidelines of the local administration in any emergency.