National News

Monsoon to Arrive 5 Days Early, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

This year, the monsoon is arriving five days early. According to the department, the monsoon is likely to reach the Kerala coast on 27 May. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) on Sunday predicted the likelihood of a heatwave in 8 districts of Bihar.

May 10, 2025 / 05:45 pm

Patrika Desk

IMD Update
Monsoon 2025: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided a significant update regarding the monsoon. According to the IMD, the monsoon could arrive five days earlier than usual this year. The IMD anticipates the monsoon reaching the Kerala coast ahead of schedule, possibly on May 27th. Typically, the monsoon reaches the Kerala coast on June 1st. This early arrival is expected to boost the yield of crops such as rice, maize, and soybeans.

Monsoon Typically Arrives Around June 1st

Generally, the monsoon arrives on the coasts of Kerala around June 1st and spreads across the entire country by mid-July. Last year, the monsoon reached the Kerala coast on May 30th, resulting in the highest summer rainfall since 2020.

Above-Average Rainfall Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-average monsoon rainfall for 2025, marking the second consecutive year of such a prediction. The department defines average or normal rainfall as between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm for the four-month season.

Relief from the Heat

The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to provide relief from the rising temperatures. Furthermore, rainfall in North India due to western disturbances and other factors has so far limited the impact of heatwaves.

Above-Normal Rainfall in Some Areas

According to the IMD forecast, some areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and the northeastern states may experience below-normal rainfall. Conversely, states forming the core monsoon zone, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are expected to receive above-normal rainfall.

Heatwave Alert for 8 Districts in Bihar on Sunday

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for eight districts in Bihar on Sunday. According to the department, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, West Champaran, Jamui, Banka, Madhubani, and Nawada are expected to experience a heatwave. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.

