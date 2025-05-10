Monsoon to Arrive 5 Days Early, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

Monsoon Typically Arrives Around June 1st Generally, the monsoon arrives on the coasts of Kerala around June 1st and spreads across the entire country by mid-July. Last year, the monsoon reached the Kerala coast on May 30th, resulting in the highest summer rainfall since 2020.

Above-Average Rainfall Predicted The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-average monsoon rainfall for 2025, marking the second consecutive year of such a prediction. The department defines average or normal rainfall as between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm for the four-month season.

Relief from the Heat The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to provide relief from the rising temperatures. Furthermore, rainfall in North India due to western disturbances and other factors has so far limited the impact of heatwaves.

Above-Normal Rainfall in Some Areas According to the IMD forecast, some areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and the northeastern states may experience below-normal rainfall. Conversely, states forming the core monsoon zone, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are expected to receive above-normal rainfall.