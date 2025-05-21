scriptMonsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert | Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala within the next four to five days, i.e., by 24-25 May. This is significantly earlier than the normal date of 1 June.

May 21, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

Monsoon in Kerala

Monsoon Updates: The southwest monsoon may arrive in Kerala ahead of schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala within the next four to five days, i.e., by 24-25 May. This is significantly earlier than the normal date of 1 June. The meteorological department had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by 27 May. If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as expected, it will be the earliest arrival since 2009, when it reached Kerala on 23 May.

IMD Provides Latest Update

The IMD stated on Tuesday that conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala. Therefore, it is likely to progress rapidly. The IMD had predicted above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season in April. This prediction discounted the possibility of El Niño, which is responsible for below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

Monsoon Arrival Dates

2024: 30 May
2023: 8 June
2022: 29 May
2021: 3 June
2020: 1 June
2019: 8 June
2018: 29 May

Warning Issued

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states by 24 May. Meanwhile, a heatwave situation is expected to persist in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Bengaluru Experiences 36 Hours of Continuous Rainfall

Bengaluru: While north India continues to grapple with a heatwave, southern states are experiencing torrential rainfall. Many areas in Karnataka are experiencing continuous rainfall. In the capital city, Bengaluru, heavy rainfall for 36 hours has submerged roads, causing traffic jams in several areas. Water has inundated over 500 homes in the city. The death toll from rain-related incidents in the state has risen to five.

Continuous Rainfall Alert Until 26 May

In the Sai Layout area, waterlogging has created island-like conditions. The ground floors of houses are half-submerged. Many people have been moved to safer locations. Tamil Nadu also experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Three people died in the state due to a wall collapse amidst heavy rain. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to experience torrential rainfall. The meteorological department has stated that there is a likelihood of continuous rainfall in various districts of the state until 26 May.

