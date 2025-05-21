Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

IMD Provides Latest Update The IMD stated on Tuesday that conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala. Therefore, it is likely to progress rapidly. The IMD had predicted above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season in April. This prediction discounted the possibility of El Niño, which is responsible for below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

Monsoon Arrival Dates 2024: 30 May

2023: 8 June

2022: 29 May

2021: 3 June

2020: 1 June

2019: 8 June

2018: 29 May Warning Issued The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states by 24 May. Meanwhile, a heatwave situation is expected to persist in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Bengaluru Experiences 36 Hours of Continuous Rainfall Bengaluru: While north India continues to grapple with a heatwave, southern states are experiencing torrential rainfall. Many areas in Karnataka are experiencing continuous rainfall. In the capital city, Bengaluru, heavy rainfall for 36 hours has submerged roads, causing traffic jams in several areas. Water has inundated over 500 homes in the city. The death toll from rain-related incidents in the state has risen to five.