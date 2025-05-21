Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

IMD Provides Latest Update The IMD stated on Tuesday that conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala. Therefore, it is likely to progress rapidly. The IMD had predicted above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season in April. This prediction discounted the possibility of El Niño, which is responsible for below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.
Monsoon Arrival Dates 2024: 30 May
2023: 8 June
2022: 29 May
2021: 3 June
2020: 1 June
2019: 8 June
2018: 29 May
Warning Issued The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states by 24 May. Meanwhile, a heatwave situation is expected to persist in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
Bengaluru Experiences 36 Hours of Continuous Rainfall Bengaluru: While north India continues to grapple with a heatwave, southern states are experiencing torrential rainfall. Many areas in Karnataka are experiencing continuous rainfall. In the capital city, Bengaluru, heavy rainfall for 36 hours has submerged roads, causing traffic jams in several areas. Water has inundated over 500 homes in the city. The death toll from rain-related incidents in the state has risen to five.
Continuous Rainfall Alert Until 26 May In the Sai Layout area, waterlogging has created island-like conditions. The ground floors of houses are half-submerged. Many people have been moved to safer locations. Tamil Nadu also experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Three people died in the state due to a wall collapse amidst heavy rain. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to experience torrential rainfall. The meteorological department has stated that there is a likelihood of continuous rainfall in various districts of the state until 26 May.