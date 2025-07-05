Monsoon to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 5-10 July

The monsoon has arrived in almost all states of the country and is showing its impact. Many states have witnessed good rainfall in the past few weeks. Some areas have experienced less rain, while others have seen more. However, heavy rainfall in some states is causing problems for the people. The monsoon's pace is steady, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this pace will continue for the time being. The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states from 5-10 July, predicting heavy rainfall.