Monsoon to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 5-10 July

The monsoon has arrived in almost all states of the country and is showing its impact. Many states have witnessed good rainfall in the past few weeks. Some areas have experienced less rain, while others have seen more. However, heavy rainfall in some states is causing problems for the people. The monsoon's pace is steady, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this pace will continue for the time being. The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states from 5-10 July, predicting heavy rainfall.
According to the meteorological department's forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of eastern and western Rajasthan during 5-10 July. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning during this period, with light rain in some areas. People will get relief from the heat during this time.
The meteorological department has issued an alert that heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during 5-10 July. Heavy rain is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 6 July, with light rain on other days.
According to the meteorological department's alert, heavy rainfall is expected at several places and light to intermittent rain at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 5-10 July. The possibility of thunderstorms with lightning cannot be ruled out during this period.
Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Western India. The meteorological department has issued an alert that heavy rainfall will occur in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Konkan, and Saurashtra during 5-10 July.
According to the meteorological department's alert, the rainfall will continue at many places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana during 5-10 July. Heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is possible during this period.
The meteorological department's alert for South India states that heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep during 5-10 July. Strong winds and lightning are also expected during this period.