5 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Monsoon to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 5-10 July

The monsoon is progressing steadily, and its impact is clearly visible in several states. The department has issued an alert for 5-10 July, predicting heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

The monsoon has arrived in almost all states of the country and is showing its impact. Many states have witnessed good rainfall in the past few weeks. Some areas have experienced less rain, while others have seen more. However, heavy rainfall in some states is causing problems for the people. The monsoon's pace is steady, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this pace will continue for the time being. The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states from 5-10 July, predicting heavy rainfall.

Light to Heavy Rainfall Alert in Rajasthan

According to the meteorological department's forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of eastern and western Rajasthan during 5-10 July. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning during this period, with light rain in some areas. People will get relief from the heat during this time.

What kind of rainfall in East and Central India?

The meteorological department has issued an alert that heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during 5-10 July. Heavy rain is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 6 July, with light rain on other days.

What will be the weather in Northeast India?

According to the meteorological department's alert, heavy rainfall is expected at several places and light to intermittent rain at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 5-10 July. The possibility of thunderstorms with lightning cannot be ruled out during this period.

Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in Western India

Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Western India. The meteorological department has issued an alert that heavy rainfall will occur in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Konkan, and Saurashtra during 5-10 July.

Rainfall to continue in Northwest India

According to the meteorological department's alert, the rainfall will continue at many places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana during 5-10 July. Heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is possible during this period.

Clouds to burst with strong winds and lightning in South India

The meteorological department's alert for South India states that heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep during 5-10 July. Strong winds and lightning are also expected during this period.

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 11:44 am

English News / National News / Monsoon to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 5-10 July
