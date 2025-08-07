Monsoon to Regain Momentum: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Multiple States

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several states between August 8th and 14th. Over the next 7 days, many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rainfall in some places and light rainfall in others. Between 8th and 14th August, several parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Konkan, and Saurashtra are predicted to see heavy downpours in some areas, with light rain also possible in other regions. Over the next 7 days, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep are expected to see widespread heavy rainfall. Between 8th and 14th August, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Vidarbha will experience intermittent heavy rainfall in some areas and scattered showers in others. Over the next 7 days, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to see intermittent heavy to moderate rainfall in several areas.