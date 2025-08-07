Monsoon to Regain Momentum: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Multiple States

Over a month has passed since the arrival of the Monsoon. However, the monsoon's pace has slowed in some areas, resulting in a lack of rainfall in recent days. This has led to a rise in temperatures once again. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and cloud bursts have caused floods in parts of the country. Although the monsoon's progress has slowed in some states, it is expected to regain momentum soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several states across the country between 8th and 14th August.
Rajasthan has experienced a lack of rainfall in recent days, but the monsoon is expected to pick up pace soon. According to the meteorological department, rainfall is likely to resume in many parts of Rajasthan after August 10th. Between 10th and 14th August, several areas in Rajasthan may experience intermittent heavy rainfall.
The national capital, Delhi, has also seen a lack of rainfall in recent days, leading to increased heat. However, according to the meteorological department, the weather in Delhi will change after August 10th, with light rain and strong winds providing relief from the heat.
The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several states between August 8th and 14th. Over the next 7 days, many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rainfall in some places and light rainfall in others. Between 8th and 14th August, several parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Konkan, and Saurashtra are predicted to see heavy downpours in some areas, with light rain also possible in other regions. Over the next 7 days, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep are expected to see widespread heavy rainfall. Between 8th and 14th August, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Vidarbha will experience intermittent heavy rainfall in some areas and scattered showers in others. Over the next 7 days, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to see intermittent heavy to moderate rainfall in several areas.
According to the meteorological department's alert, states expecting heavy rainfall over the next 7 days are also warned of strong winds, gusts, and lightning. The rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms.