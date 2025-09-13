Monsoon's Renewed Impact: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Next 96 Hours

This monsoon season has been quite favourable for the entire country. Since the onset of the monsoon, its impact has resulted in good rainfall across the nation. The monsoon has shown good momentum this time, leading to heavy rainfall in many states. The good monsoon rains have not only provided relief from the heat but have also filled rivers, ponds, and dams to capacity in several states. The monsoon's impact is still ongoing, with intermittent rainfall continuing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will again have an impact. This has led to a heavy rain alert for several states in the next 96 hours.
The monsoon will again impact some states in Northwest India. The meteorological department has issued an alert that there is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Rajasthan and Delhi in the next 96 hours. Meanwhile, there is an alert for heavy rain in some districts and moderate rain in others in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.
According to the meteorological department's alert, the monsoon will again impact several states in South India. This could lead to heavy rainfall in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep in the next 96 hours. Light rain is also expected in some districts during this period. According to the meteorological department, there is also an alert for winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour during this time.
According to the meteorological department, the monsoon will impact several states in East and Central India over the next 96 hours. Therefore, there will be intermittent heavy rainfall in many areas of Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Vidarbha, and Odisha. Drizzling rain is also expected in several areas during this time.
According to the meteorological department's alert, the monsoon will also impact Northeast India. This could lead to heavy rain with strong winds in several areas of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland over the next 96 hours. There is also an alert for light rain in several places during this period.
The monsoon's momentum has not yet subsided in West India, and its impact will be felt again in the next 96 hours. This has led to an alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms in several areas of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat-Saurashtra, and Konkan. There is also a possibility of light rain in some places. A storm alert has also been issued.