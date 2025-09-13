Monsoon's Renewed Impact: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Next 96 Hours

This monsoon season has been quite favourable for the entire country. Since the onset of the monsoon, its impact has resulted in good rainfall across the nation. The monsoon has shown good momentum this time, leading to heavy rainfall in many states. The good monsoon rains have not only provided relief from the heat but have also filled rivers, ponds, and dams to capacity in several states. The monsoon's impact is still ongoing, with intermittent rainfall continuing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will again have an impact. This has led to a heavy rain alert for several states in the next 96 hours.