Moradabad Crime: Man befriends girl on Facebook, threatens to leak obscene videos

Moradabad Crime News: A young woman was trapped in a love trap by a Facebook friend who introduced himself as Aman Kumar, and later threatened to leak obscene videos and photos. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

MoradabadOct 19, 2024 / 08:54 am

Patrika Desk

girl was lured into love by posing as Aman on Facebook in Moradabad

A young woman from Moradabad was trapped in a love trap by a Facebook friend who introduced himself as Aman Kumar. He committed obscenity with her and made obscene videos and photos. When she complained, he threatened to leak the videos and photos. The young woman has filed a complaint with the SP seeking action.
The victim, a businesswoman’s daughter, became friends with a young man named Aman Kumar on Facebook two months ago. The young man introduced himself as a resident of Shyonaali village in Didoli Kotwali area. Aman trapped the businesswoman’s daughter in his love trap. After a few days, they started meeting each other.
The victim alleges that on the night of August 20, Aman took her to Purnapur Road at 8:30 pm and committed obscenity with her at gunpoint. During this time, the accused made obscene photos and videos of the victim. When the victim asked the accused to marry her, he started dodging the issue.
When the victim filed a complaint with the police, the accused threatened to leak the photos and videos. The accused snatched the victim’s mobile phone and SIM card and took them away. When the victim found out the truth, she was shocked to learn that Aman Kumar was Asif. The accused is now threatening to kill the victim.
The victim reached the SP’s office on Friday and filed a complaint seeking action. ASP Rajeev Kumar Singh said that the matter is being investigated and a report will be filed soon.

