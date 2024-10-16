scriptMosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

Karnataka High Court: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case filed against two individuals for allegedly shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans inside a mosque. The court stated that it is unclear how the slogan could hurt religious sentiments.

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 11:24 am

Patrika Desk

Court Said Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Mosque Does not Hurt Religious Feelings

Court Said Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ In Mosque Does not Hurt Religious Feelings

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case filed against two individuals for allegedly shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans inside a mosque. The court stated that it is unclear how the slogan could hurt religious sentiments. The single-judge bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while disposing of the appeal petition, said that it is not understandable how the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ could hurt the religious sentiments of any community.
The accused were booked under IPC sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 447 (criminal trespass), 505 (public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), and other relevant sections.

The Case was Registered Under these Sections

The accused were booked under IPC sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 447 (criminal trespass), 505 (public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), and other relevant sections. The bench also noted that the complainant had stated that Hindus and Muslims lived in harmony in the area and that the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ could lead to communal tension.

‘Hindus and Muslims Lived in Harmony’

The bench observed that the complainant had himself stated that Hindus and Muslims lived in harmony in the area. The bench ruled that allowing the proceedings to continue against the accused would be an abuse of the process of law. The bench cited a Supreme Court order, stating that no act would be considered an offense under IPC section 295A.

What was the Case?

The police had alleged that the accused had entered the mosque on September 24, 2023, around 10:50 pm, and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. They were also accused of threatening others. When the complaint was filed, the accused were shown as unknown persons, and later, they were taken into custody. However, the accused challenged the charges against them and filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court, which quashed the case against them.

News / National News / Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

in 3 hours

BJP CEC Meeting: PM Modi convenes crucial meeting of Central Election Committee to discuss Jharkhand candidates

National News

BJP CEC Meeting: PM Modi convenes crucial meeting of Central Election Committee to discuss Jharkhand candidates

in 3 hours

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

in 3 hours

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

National News

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

National News

Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

in 5 hours

Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

National News

Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

in 5 hours

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s special gift to Bihar before Diwali, 22 agendas approved

National News

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s special gift to Bihar before Diwali, 22 agendas approved

in 4 hours

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

National News

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.