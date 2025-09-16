Mother Dairy Cuts Prices on Milk, Ice Cream, and Other Dairy Products

Mother Dairy Products New Rates: Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices of its major dairy products, including milk, ghee, paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream. This reduction follows a decision taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, which lowered GST rates on dairy products. The company has stated that it is passing on 100% of the GST reduction to consumers, and the new prices will be effective from 22 September 2025.
At the 56th GST Council meeting held on 3 September, GST rates on dairy products were reduced. The GST on UHT (Tetra Pack) milk has been reduced from 5% to 0%, while ghee, butter, cheese, paneer, ice cream, and milk-based beverages have seen a reduction from 12-18% to 5%. The GST on pouch-packed milk was already zero, so its price remains unchanged.
|Products
|Quantity
|Old Price (₹)
|New Price (₹)
|Reduction (₹)
|Tonned Tetra Pack Milk
|1 litre
|77
|75
|2
|Tonned Tetra Pack Milk
|450 ml
|33
|32
|1
|Full Cream UHT Milk
|1 litre
|69
|65-66
|3-4
|Tonned Pouch Milk
|1 litre
|57
|57 (Unchanged)
|–
|Ghee (Carton Pack)
|1 litre
|675
|645
|30
|Ghee (Pouch)
|1 litre
|675
|645
|30
|Paneer
|200 gm
|112
|106
|6
|Butter
|500 gm
|305
|285
|20
|Butter
|100 gm
|62
|58
|4
|Cheese Slices
|200 gm
|170
|160
|10
|Chocolate Milkshake
|180 ml
|25
|23
|2
|Butterscotch Cone Ice Cream
|1 piece
|35
|30
|5
|Choco Vanilla Cone Ice Cream
|1 piece
|35
|30
|5
|Kesar Pista Kulfi
|1 piece
|40
|30-35
|5-10
These prices are for Delhi-NCR and other markets and may vary slightly depending on the region. Discounts will also be available on ice cream and other processed products such as Safal brand frozen French fries (₹5-15 reduction).
Other dairy companies like Amul are also planning similar moves, which will increase competition in the market. Experts believe that this change will boost milk consumption and improve farmers' income. Customers can now avail of the new rates at supermarkets or Mother Dairy booths.