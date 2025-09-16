Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Mother Dairy Cuts Prices on Milk, Ice Cream, and Other Dairy Products

Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices of its key dairy products including milk, ghee, paneer, butter, cheese and ice cream following the 56th meeting of the GST Council.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Mother Dairy Products
Mother Dairy (Image: Patrika)

Mother Dairy Products New Rates: Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices of its major dairy products, including milk, ghee, paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream. This reduction follows a decision taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, which lowered GST rates on dairy products. The company has stated that it is passing on 100% of the GST reduction to consumers, and the new prices will be effective from 22 September 2025.

Decision Taken at the GST Council Meeting

At the 56th GST Council meeting held on 3 September, GST rates on dairy products were reduced. The GST on UHT (Tetra Pack) milk has been reduced from 5% to 0%, while ghee, butter, cheese, paneer, ice cream, and milk-based beverages have seen a reduction from 12-18% to 5%. The GST on pouch-packed milk was already zero, so its price remains unchanged.

New Product Prices














































































































ProductsQuantityOld Price (₹)New Price (₹)Reduction (₹)
Tonned Tetra Pack Milk1 litre77752
Tonned Tetra Pack Milk450 ml33321
Full Cream UHT Milk1 litre6965-663-4
Tonned Pouch Milk1 litre5757 (Unchanged)
Ghee (Carton Pack)1 litre67564530
Ghee (Pouch)1 litre67564530
Paneer200 gm1121066
Butter500 gm30528520
Butter100 gm62584
Cheese Slices200 gm17016010
Chocolate Milkshake180 ml25232
Butterscotch Cone Ice Cream1 piece35305
Choco Vanilla Cone Ice Cream1 piece35305
Kesar Pista Kulfi1 piece4030-355-10

Prices Vary by Region

These prices are for Delhi-NCR and other markets and may vary slightly depending on the region. Discounts will also be available on ice cream and other processed products such as Safal brand frozen French fries (₹5-15 reduction).

Other Companies May Also Reduce Prices

Other dairy companies like Amul are also planning similar moves, which will increase competition in the market. Experts believe that this change will boost milk consumption and improve farmers' income. Customers can now avail of the new rates at supermarkets or Mother Dairy booths.

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 04:47 pm

