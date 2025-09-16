Mother Dairy Cuts Prices on Milk, Ice Cream, and Other Dairy Products

Mother Dairy Products New Rates: Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices of its major dairy products, including milk, ghee, paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream. This reduction follows a decision taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, which lowered GST rates on dairy products. The company has stated that it is passing on 100% of the GST reduction to consumers, and the new prices will be effective from 22 September 2025.