Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip: Begins at 8 PM, Administration on Alert

Mauni Amavasya is considered an extremely auspicious date in Hinduism, and bathing in the Sangam on this day holds special significance.

PrayagrajJan 28, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

10 District DMs and SPs Take Charge

Given the expected crowds of millions of devotees for the bathing festival, the administration has made stringent arrangements. The District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) of 10 districts surrounding Prayagraj are personally overseeing the arrangements. A large number of police personnel, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain security and law and order in the mela area. The entire area is being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and drones.

Akhada Marg Sealed, Traffic Plan Implemented

The administration has sealed Akhada Marg to manage the crowds of devotees. A special traffic plan has been implemented to ensure that traffic is not disrupted during the bathing. Heavy vehicles have been banned, and designated parking areas have been marked. Public transport is being provided to facilitate devotees’ access to the Sangam.

Devotees Crowd Sangam

Millions of devotees have arrived in Prayagraj from across the country to bathe in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. Devotees observed the tradition of bathing along with prayers and charity. Long queues were seen in the Sangam area from morning. The Akharas (religious orders) of Sadhus and Saints also took a bath on this occasion.

Religious and Cultural Events

In addition to bathing, various religious and cultural events are being organised in the mela area. The atmosphere has become spiritual with religious discourses, devotional songs (bhajans and kirtans), and other religious events. Various dharamshalas and social organisations are providing food and accommodation facilities for the devotees.

Health and Emergency Services Active

Medical camps have been set up in the mela area, keeping in mind the health services. Ambulance services and a team of doctors are also present for emergencies.

The Mauni Amavasya bath is a symbol of spiritual peace and purity for the devotees. Through the collective efforts of the administration and the devotees, this festival is proceeding peacefully and in an organised manner.

