scriptMP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched | MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO&#39;s thumb bitten, pistol snatched | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

MP News: A case has been registered under the Madhya Pradesh Dacoity Act. One person has been arrested.

GwaliorNov 16, 2024 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

MP News

यूपी की योगी सरकार में मंत्री मन्नू कोरी के साथ बदसुलूकी फिर हमला।

MP News: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Manoharlal Pant alias Mannu Kori was attacked while passing through Jaurasi Ghati (Bilaua). The incident occurred on Friday evening at 6:40 pm when 8-10 youths surrounded his convoy. They stopped the car and beat up the staff. The minister and his PSO intervened, but the PSO’s finger was bitten and his pistol was snatched.
The minister was also manhandled, and he suffered an injury to his leg. The minister was distressed and sat at the Bilaua police station. The IG, DIG, and SP reached the spot after learning about the attack. The accused who snatched the pistol has been caught, while his accomplices are absconding.

Dispute started after car horn was blown

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Manoharlal Pant was going to Lalitpur from Agra on Friday. A truck had overturned on the ghati on Thursday night, causing a long jam on both sides of the road. The minister’s driver, Amit, tried to navigate through the jam. Banti Yadav, a resident of Bilaua, was riding a bike ahead of the minister’s car. Amit blew the horn, which led to an altercation between him and Banti. Sarvesh Chaudhary, who was with the minister, got down from the car and slapped Banti.

Accused called friends and attacked

The police said that Banti got angry and called his friends, who arrived at the spot and attacked the minister’s convoy with sticks near Baghel Dhaba. The PSO, Sarvesh Chaudhary, got down from the car and pointed his pistol, but the attackers overpowered him. Banti bit the PSO’s finger and snatched his pistol. The minister’s staff was also beaten up.

Hundreds of people watched the tamasha, pistol was looted

The attackers targeted the minister and his staff in the middle of the jam on Jaurasi Ghati. Hundreds of people were present at the spot, but no one dared to stop the attackers. The accused looted the 9mm government pistol from the PSO’s hand and fled.

Police negligence led to jam, Minister demands strict action

A truck had overturned on Jaurasi Road, causing a long jam. The traffic situation remained chaotic for 24 hours, but the police did not make any arrangements to remove the truck. This led to a long queue of vehicles, and the minister’s convoy got stuck in the jam. The minister said that the incident would not have occurred if the police had taken prompt action to remove the truck. He demanded strict action against the accused.

One accused arrested, others absconding

One of the accused who attacked the minister’s staff and snatched the pistol has been arrested. The looted pistol has also been recovered. A case has been registered against the accused under the Madhya Pradesh Dacoity Act. The police are searching for the other accused.

News / National News / MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

in 4 hours

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

Cricket News

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

in 4 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

in 5 hours

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

National News

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

in 3 hours

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

10 hours ago

PM Modi के विमान में टेक्निकल फॉल्ट, Rahul Gandhi और Kalpana Soren के हेलीकॉप्टर भी रोके गए

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi के विमान में टेक्निकल फॉल्ट, Rahul Gandhi और Kalpana Soren के हेलीकॉप्टर भी रोके गए

12 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हेमंत सरकार पर लगाया यह बड़ा आरोप, कहा- 25-25 लाख में…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हेमंत सरकार पर लगाया यह बड़ा आरोप, कहा- 25-25 लाख में…

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: आधी आबादी पर पूरा दांव, महिला मतदाता हो सकती हैं गेम चेंजर 

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: आधी आबादी पर पूरा दांव, महिला मतदाता हो सकती हैं गेम चेंजर 

1 day ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: सब्जी का भाव पूछ रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, महंगाई को लेकर सरकार पर कसा तंज

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra: सब्जी का भाव पूछ रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, महंगाई को लेकर सरकार पर कसा तंज

15 hours ago

Maharashtra: उलझन बढ़ा रही हर दिन बदलती स्थितियां, महायुति व एमवीए के दलों में आपसी विश्वास घटा

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra: उलझन बढ़ा रही हर दिन बदलती स्थितियां, महायुति व एमवीए के दलों में आपसी विश्वास घटा

21 hours ago

PM मोदी ने महाराष्ट्र में की इस चुनाव की आखिरी जनसभा, बोले- एक बार फिर सेवा का मौका दें

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने महाराष्ट्र में की इस चुनाव की आखिरी जनसभा, बोले- एक बार फिर सेवा का मौका दें

1 day ago

Maharashtra Election: ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’ पर बंट गई महायुति, अजित पवार बोले- यह महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’ पर बंट गई महायुति, अजित पवार बोले- यह महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा

1 day ago

Latest National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

in 4 hours

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

National News

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

in 3 hours

‘We are not scared of Narendra Modi’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

National News

‘We are not scared of Narendra Modi’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

14 hours ago

Government employees’ DA increased to 53%

National News

Government employees’ DA increased to 53%

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.