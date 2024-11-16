MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

The minister was also manhandled, and he suffered an injury to his leg. The minister was distressed and sat at the Bilaua police station. The IG, DIG, and SP reached the spot after learning about the attack. The accused who snatched the pistol has been caught, while his accomplices are absconding.

Dispute started after car horn was blown Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Manoharlal Pant was going to Lalitpur from Agra on Friday. A truck had overturned on the ghati on Thursday night, causing a long jam on both sides of the road. The minister’s driver, Amit, tried to navigate through the jam. Banti Yadav, a resident of Bilaua, was riding a bike ahead of the minister’s car. Amit blew the horn, which led to an altercation between him and Banti. Sarvesh Chaudhary, who was with the minister, got down from the car and slapped Banti.

Accused called friends and attacked The police said that Banti got angry and called his friends, who arrived at the spot and attacked the minister’s convoy with sticks near Baghel Dhaba. The PSO, Sarvesh Chaudhary, got down from the car and pointed his pistol, but the attackers overpowered him. Banti bit the PSO’s finger and snatched his pistol. The minister’s staff was also beaten up.

Hundreds of people watched the tamasha, pistol was looted The attackers targeted the minister and his staff in the middle of the jam on Jaurasi Ghati. Hundreds of people were present at the spot, but no one dared to stop the attackers. The accused looted the 9mm government pistol from the PSO’s hand and fled.

Police negligence led to jam, Minister demands strict action A truck had overturned on Jaurasi Road, causing a long jam. The traffic situation remained chaotic for 24 hours, but the police did not make any arrangements to remove the truck. This led to a long queue of vehicles, and the minister’s convoy got stuck in the jam. The minister said that the incident would not have occurred if the police had taken prompt action to remove the truck. He demanded strict action against the accused.