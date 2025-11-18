MP Cold Wave Trends on Social Media as Temperatures Plummet Below 5°C, IMD Warns of Further Drop in Next Four Days

The sudden drop in temperature in MP this year has not only affected daily life but has also had a clear impact on health facilities and schools. The Meteorological Department reports that in many cities, the temperature has dropped to its lowest in the last 10 years. In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior, the minimum temperature is being recorded 4-6 degrees below normal, and it could drop below 5 degrees this time.