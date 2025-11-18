MP Cold Wave Trends on Social Media as Temperatures Plummet Below 5°C, IMD Warns of Further Drop in Next Four Days

Winter in MP (Image: Patrika)
IMD Alert: Madhya Pradesh has broken a November record this year, causing MP to trend on social media. A temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in November, the first time in 84 years. Weather experts state that this 84-year record is significant, indicating that climate change is severely impacting the weather. This has become a subject of study.
The sudden drop in temperature in MP this year has not only affected daily life but has also had a clear impact on health facilities and schools. The Meteorological Department reports that in many cities, the temperature has dropped to its lowest in the last 10 years. In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior, the minimum temperature is being recorded 4-6 degrees below normal, and it could drop below 5 degrees this time.
Pictures of cold winds, shivering people, and fog are going viral on social media. In these pictures of MP, trending with #MPCOLDWAVE, many users are captioning them as 'MP mini-Kashmir mode'. Meanwhile, meteorologists state that the direct entry of cold northern winds has created severe cold conditions in November itself.
The number of patients with viral fever, cough, cold, asthma, and heart conditions is continuously increasing in the major government hospitals of the state. Doctors say that the rapid increase in cold is affecting children and the elderly the most. Physicians at hospitals in the capital, Bhopal, report that "the number of patients with cold and cough in OPD has nearly doubled in the last three days."
In many districts of MP, parents have demanded that the administration change school timings or declare holidays in view of the early morning cold wave. Many private schools have already extended their timings by an hour, starting classes from 8:30 AM. Meanwhile, government schools are awaiting instructions on this matter.
The severe cold and dew have increased the risk for Rabi season crops like wheat, chickpeas, and onions. According to agricultural experts, prolonged cold waves can hinder crop growth. Frost could lead to crop destruction. They state that if the temperature consistently drops below 5 degrees Celsius, wheat crops could be affected due to moisture.
According to the Meteorological Department, the situation could worsen in the next 4-5 days. Similar to 2019, severe cold has set in November this year. Meteorologists have termed this a 'weather anomaly', meaning the normal weather pattern is changing. The Meteorological Department predicts similar weather conditions until November 23rd, with some relief expected thereafter.
-The cold-wave alert in Madhya Pradesh may increase.
-Following orders on changing school timings, holidays may also be considered.
-An advisory will soon be issued for farmers.
-The health department has issued instructions to enhance emergency arrangements.
-The cold wave is expected to persist for the next 4 days.
Overall, MP is currently experiencing a super-wave of cold, and its impact may be seen even more in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has advised children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues to take care of their health during the cold weather.
