MP: Land from 17 villages to be acquired as economic corridor approved

The notification has been issued by the Indore office of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.

IndoreFeb 07, 2025 / 09:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Indore Pithampur Economic Corridor
Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor: Big news has emerged for 17 villages in Madhya Pradesh. The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor plan has been announced. The notification has been issued by the Indore office of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. A list of plot numbers (khasra numbers) of the lands included has also been released, with a 30-day window for claims and objections.

Economic Corridor to be built on 3200 acres

An economic corridor of 3200 acres will be built on the Indore-Pithampur stretch. The provisions of the Land Pooling Act will be used for this. A model logistics park is also being implemented, incorporating 255 acres of land.
It may be noted that some time ago, the land acquisition process was challenged in the Supreme Court by landowners. Following this, on the government’s orders, it was decided to give double the compensation to 85 farmers. A new award was then passed, approving a sum of ₹30.52 crore. Later, the High Court also dismissed the stay. This logistics park is just 30 kilometres from Indore Airport and the city. ₹1100 crore is being spent on it. This includes 22 hectares of government land and 90 hectares of private land.

Over ₹2000 crore to be spent

Lands on both sides of the economic corridor have been included. A 30-day period has been given for claims and objections regarding the lands. These include Kordiawardi, Nanod, Rijlay, Bislavda, Navda Panth, Shriram Talawali, Sindora, Sindori, Shivkhera, Narlay, Moklay, Dehri, Sonvay, Bhainslay, Bagoda, Teehi and Dhannad. Their Khasra numbers have also been published. Over ₹2000 crore will be spent on the development work of this corridor.

