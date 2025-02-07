MP: Land from 17 villages to be acquired as economic corridor approved

Economic Corridor to be built on 3200 acres An economic corridor of 3200 acres will be built on the Indore-Pithampur stretch. The provisions of the Land Pooling Act will be used for this. A model logistics park is also being implemented, incorporating 255 acres of land.

It may be noted that some time ago, the land acquisition process was challenged in the Supreme Court by landowners. Following this, on the government’s orders, it was decided to give double the compensation to 85 farmers. A new award was then passed, approving a sum of ₹30.52 crore. Later, the High Court also dismissed the stay. This logistics park is just 30 kilometres from Indore Airport and the city. ₹1100 crore is being spent on it. This includes 22 hectares of government land and 90 hectares of private land.