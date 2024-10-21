MP receives a major gift: Airports to be built in four cities, making air travel easier

scriptMP receives a major gift: Airports to be built in four cities, making air travel easier | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Will Get 4 New Airports: Madhya Pradesh is about to receive the gift of four new airports soon. This will make the journey of passengers easier.

Oct 21, 2024 / 02:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh is about to receive the gift of four new airports soon. In the Bundelkhand Industry Conclave a few days ago, CM Mohan Yadav announced that four cities, including Sagar, would get airports. It is worth mentioning that the then Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had conducted a survey for an airport in Sagar.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan government is organising an Industry Conclave in every division. As part of this, Ola company had proposed to start air travel in four cities, including Sagar. The Mohan government had approved Sagar city and had also given instructions to the local administration and the Aviation Department. Apart from this, the CM had also talked about starting air travel in Neemuch, Singrauli, and Umaria.
Sagar has an airstrip built on Rahli road since British times. The airstrip was built in Dhana due to the Military Station Academy. Currently, the PWD department is responsible for its maintenance. Due to the short length of the airstrip, there were difficulties in converting it into an airport, but after CM Mohan Yadav’s efforts, Sagar is about to receive a big gift.

