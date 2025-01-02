MP road crash: Two dead, three critical, group was en route to Mahakal temple

The three seriously injured young men were brought to the government hospital in Badnagar. After initial treatment, they were referred to the district hospital in Ujjain. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted, and their bodies were handed over to their families.
All occupants of the car were from Dhar According to information, all five young men, including the driver, were residents of Rajgarh (Dhar). They were going to Ujjain for a darshan of Lord Mahakal during the New Year. However, they became victims of the accident before they could see Mahakal. The accident occurred at 2:30 am on Wednesday. The car was carrying Harshideep Singh (24), son of Pankaj Singh (driver), Ayush (18), Kanha (19), Vikas (18), and Kanha alias Harshit, all residents of Rajgarh. The accident was so severe that the front of the car was completely destroyed. Harshideep and Kanha died at the scene. Vikas, Ayush, and Kanha alias Harshit were seriously injured. A JCB was used to remove the car.
Sub-Inspector arrived at the scene Upon hearing about the accident, Sub-Inspector Hemant Katare arrived at the scene along with constable Rupesh Palen and other police personnel. They brought the injured and the bodies to the Badnagar government hospital, where after initial treatment, the three seriously injured were referred to the district hospital in Ujjain. Post-mortems of the deceased driver and another young man were conducted at the government hospital. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their families. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.