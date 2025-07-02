MP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government

This incident occurred at a government school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where fourth-grade girls were exploited and subjected to mental harassment by school teachers. The victims’ parents filed a complaint with the police, demanding action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Despite complaints reaching the Women’s Police Station and the SP (Superintendent of Police), an FIR was not registered. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to the parents of the girls, the school teachers engaged in obscene conversations with the young girls, physically assaulted them in class, and subjected them to mental harassment. Twenty-three parents formally lodged complaints, accusing the teachers. Following this, the Additional Collector assigned the investigation to a female SDM, who found the allegations against the teachers to be true.

In her investigation report, the SDM described both accused teachers as mentally deranged and recommended their immediate dismissal. The SDM’s report stated that both teachers behaved inappropriately with the schoolgirls and disregarded the dignity of their positions. The report also recommended that both teachers be bound over.