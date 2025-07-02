scriptMP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

MP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government

A shocking case of exploitation of several young girls has come to light at a school in Madhya Pradesh.

BhopalJul 02, 2025 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

PMO seeks report on alleged exploitation of girls in MP school

PMO seeks report on alleged exploitation of girls in MP school

A shocking case of exploitation of young girls at a school in Madhya Pradesh has come to light. Parents of around two dozen girls complained, levelling serious allegations against the teachers. Parents stated that the girls were subjected to obscene conversations, physical assault, and severe mental harassment. An investigation by the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) following the parents’ complaint confirmed the exploitation. The SDM recommended the immediate dismissal of two teachers, describing them as mentally unstable. Meanwhile, the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) has sought a report from the state government.
This incident occurred at a government school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where fourth-grade girls were exploited and subjected to mental harassment by school teachers. The victims’ parents filed a complaint with the police, demanding action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Despite complaints reaching the Women’s Police Station and the SP (Superintendent of Police), an FIR was not registered. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
According to the parents of the girls, the school teachers engaged in obscene conversations with the young girls, physically assaulted them in class, and subjected them to mental harassment. Twenty-three parents formally lodged complaints, accusing the teachers. Following this, the Additional Collector assigned the investigation to a female SDM, who found the allegations against the teachers to be true.
In her investigation report, the SDM described both accused teachers as mentally deranged and recommended their immediate dismissal. The SDM’s report stated that both teachers behaved inappropriately with the schoolgirls and disregarded the dignity of their positions. The report also recommended that both teachers be bound over.

PMO seeks response from state government, deeming the matter extremely serious

Following the lack of action against the teachers despite the serious allegations, an RTI activist filed a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO has deemed the matter extremely serious and has sought a response from the state government.

News / National News / MP school abuse case: Over two dozen girls targeted, PMO seeks report from state government

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

Special

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

in 5 hours

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

in 9 minutes

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

23 hours ago

Latest National News

Air India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction?

National News

Air India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction?

in 4 hours

Rajasthan on Orange Alert: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts

National News

Rajasthan on Orange Alert: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts

in 3 hours

Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins: First Batch Leaves Jammu Amidst Enthusiasm and Unwavering Faith

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins: First Batch Leaves Jammu Amidst Enthusiasm and Unwavering Faith

in 1 hour

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.