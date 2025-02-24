scriptMP to get 1,200 km Narmada Expressway, to run through these 11 districts | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

MP to get 1,200 km Narmada Expressway, to run through these 11 districts

The Narmada Expressway will connect approximately 30 national and state highways, and roads in 11 districts. This will clearly benefit the development of these districts.

BhopalFeb 24, 2025 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

narmada expressway highway

Narmada Expressway Highway: Madhya Pradesh is set to get its largest expressway and the state’s longest road. This approximately 1200 km long road will pass through 11 districts. The construction will cost approximately ₹310 billion. It has been named the Narmada Expressway and will be about four times larger than the Yamuna Expressway. The Narmada Expressway will connect approximately 30 national highways, state highways, and roads from 11 districts, clearly benefiting the development of these districts.

Malwa Nimar Vikas Path

The expressway will be 450 km long, connecting Mandsaur, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, and Burhanpur. It will also be known as the Malwa Nimar Vikas Path. This expressway is quite important in view of the Kumbh Mela to be held in 2028. Its construction will cost ₹79.72 billion.

Foundation Laid for Agra-Gwalior Expressway

To strengthen transportation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the foundation stone for the Agra-Gwalior Expressway has been laid. The cost will be approximately ₹25 billion, covering a distance of 88 km. It will start from Nirwali Tiraha in Gwalior and go through Jhansi, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, and Datia, reaching Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway will reduce the travel time between Gwalior and Agra from 3 hours to 2 hours.

Seven Cities to be Connected

Under the regional connectivity scheme, Mandla, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Neemuch, and Khandwa are being connected. Approval has been sent to the central government for Shahdol and Shivpuri. Air services have already started in Rewa. Preparations are underway for Satna. A new proposal will be prepared for Guna.

