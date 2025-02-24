MP to get 1,200 km Narmada Expressway, to run through these 11 districts

Malwa Nimar Vikas Path The expressway will be 450 km long, connecting Mandsaur, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, and Burhanpur. It will also be known as the Malwa Nimar Vikas Path. This expressway is quite important in view of the Kumbh Mela to be held in 2028. Its construction will cost ₹79.72 billion.

Foundation Laid for Agra-Gwalior Expressway To strengthen transportation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the foundation stone for the Agra-Gwalior Expressway has been laid. The cost will be approximately ₹25 billion, covering a distance of 88 km. It will start from Nirwali Tiraha in Gwalior and go through Jhansi, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, and Datia, reaching Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway will reduce the travel time between Gwalior and Agra from 3 hours to 2 hours.