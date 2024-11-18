MP Weather Update: Temperature drops rapidly in Madhya Pradesh; know when the severe cold will set in

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a 3-degree Celsius drop in the minimum temperature in most areas of the state within the next 2-3 days. As a result, a harsh cold wave can be felt in most districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has stated that the simultaneous activation of the western disturbance and jet stream is likely to cause a rapid drop in temperature.

Know the Weather Condition There has been a drop in temperature in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. The temperature in hill stations like Pachmarhi has dropped to around 8 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in Khajuraho has remained above 32 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain normal in the state today. However, there is a possibility of a cold wave intensifying in some areas. A light fog is visible in the morning and evening in most districts. There is a possibility of a cold wave intensifying in the northern parts of the state today.