National News

Mumbai battered by heavy rains: School bus submerged, police rescue children

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall is lashing Mumbai and its suburbs. This has led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. Considering the situation, all schools and colleges operating in shifts after 12 noon have been declared closed.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

School Bus Stuck Mumbai Rains
Mumbai reels under heavy rain, school bus stranded in waterlogging

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts has severely disrupted daily life. Roads in low-lying areas of Mumbai, the financial capital, are inundated. Considering the situation, all schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift have been declared closed for the day. The meteorological department has issued a two-day ‘red alert’ for Mumbai and several districts in the Konkan region.

Mumbai’s Pace Halted as Roads Submerge

Mumbai has been experiencing torrential rainfall since last night. Low-lying areas in several parts of the city, including Dadar, Matunga, Juhu, Andheri, Santacruz, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Malad, Goregaon, and Kandivali, are waterlogged. In some places, the water level has reached waist height. Local trains, considered Mumbai’s lifeline, are also running behind schedule. Tracks near several stations, including Kurla, are submerged, affecting local train services.

Meanwhile, a Don Bosco School bus got stuck in rainwater near the Matunga police station. Six young children, two female staff members, and the driver were trapped for about an hour. Upon receiving information, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Pawar from Matunga, along with his team, arrived at the scene and safely rescued all the children, bringing them to the police station.

Reports suggest that the Don Bosco School bus got stuck in severe waterlogging in Gandhi Market, Sion, on Monday morning, worsening the situation. A video of this incident has also surfaced. The swift action by the Mumbai Police is being widely appreciated.

Commenting on the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar stated, “I am personally at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster control room… We have also held a meeting. Discussions were held with the commissioner as per the Chief Minister’s instructions… Schools and colleges have been closed in the afternoon. Trains and local trains are running slightly behind schedule… Instructions have been given to provide BEST bus alternatives if passenger numbers increase at Dadar Terminal, CSMT, Kurla, and Sion… Information has been received about trees falling in some places; instructions have been given to remove them as soon as possible to avoid traffic problems.”

#WeatherNews

