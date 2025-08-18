Mumbai battered by heavy rains: School bus submerged, police rescue children

Commenting on the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar stated, “I am personally at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster control room… We have also held a meeting. Discussions were held with the commissioner as per the Chief Minister’s instructions… Schools and colleges have been closed in the afternoon. Trains and local trains are running slightly behind schedule… Instructions have been given to provide BEST bus alternatives if passenger numbers increase at Dadar Terminal, CSMT, Kurla, and Sion… Information has been received about trees falling in some places; instructions have been given to remove them as soon as possible to avoid traffic problems.”