Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

PM Modi expresses condolences The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.” In a previous post, PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the Mumbai boat accident, stating, “My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing assistance to the affected.”

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/EPwReaayYk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2024 How did the accident happen? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat, named ‘Neil Kamal’, capsized at approximately 3:55 PM near Butcher Island in Mumbai. As of 7:30 PM, 101 people had been rescued, and 13 deaths were reported – 10 civilians and 3 naval personnel. Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a naval hospital. Fadnavis added, “The Navy, Coast Guard, and Police conducted rescue operations using 11 crafts and 4 helicopters. Final information regarding missing persons will be available Thursday morning. The bereaved families will receive ₹500,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The police and navy will investigate the incident.” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat, named ‘Neil Kamal’, capsized at approximately 3:55 PM near Butcher Island in Mumbai. As of 7:30 PM, 101 people had been rescued, and 13 deaths were reported – 10 civilians and 3 naval personnel. Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a naval hospital. Fadnavis added, “The Navy, Coast Guard, and Police conducted rescue operations using 11 crafts and 4 helicopters. Final information regarding missing persons will be available Thursday morning. The bereaved families will receive ₹500,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The police and navy will investigate the incident.”