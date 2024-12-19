Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

PM Modi expresses condolences The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.” In a previous post, PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the Mumbai boat accident, stating, “My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing assistance to the affected.”
How did the accident happen? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat, named ‘Neil Kamal’, capsized at approximately 3:55 PM near Butcher Island in Mumbai. As of 7:30 PM, 101 people had been rescued, and 13 deaths were reported – 10 civilians and 3 naval personnel. Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a naval hospital. Fadnavis added, “The Navy, Coast Guard, and Police conducted rescue operations using 11 crafts and 4 helicopters. Final information regarding missing persons will be available Thursday morning. The bereaved families will receive ₹500,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The police and navy will investigate the incident.”
President also expresses grief Media reports indicate that rescue and relief operations are ongoing with the assistance of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard, three boats from the Yellowgate police station, and local fishermen. President Droupadi Murmu and KC Venugopal also expressed their condolences. The President posted on X, expressing shock and sorrow at the accident between a passenger boat and an Indian Navy craft off the Mumbai coast. She offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the success of rescue and relief efforts and the speedy recovery of survivors. KC Venugopal also posted on X, expressing deep sorrow at the tragic accident offering condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.