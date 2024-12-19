scriptMumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation | Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat, named ‘Neil Kamal’, capsized at approximately 3:55 PM near Butcher Island in Mumbai.

New DelhiDec 19, 2024 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

narendra modi

narendra modi

A boat travelling from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to Elephanta capsized in the Arabian Sea near Uran in Karanja, resulting in the death of 13 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

PM Modi expresses condolences

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.” In a previous post, PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the Mumbai boat accident, stating, “My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing assistance to the affected.”

How did the accident happen?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat, named ‘Neil Kamal’, capsized at approximately 3:55 PM near Butcher Island in Mumbai. As of 7:30 PM, 101 people had been rescued, and 13 deaths were reported – 10 civilians and 3 naval personnel. Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a naval hospital. Fadnavis added, “The Navy, Coast Guard, and Police conducted rescue operations using 11 crafts and 4 helicopters. Final information regarding missing persons will be available Thursday morning. The bereaved families will receive ₹500,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The police and navy will investigate the incident.”

President also expresses grief

Media reports indicate that rescue and relief operations are ongoing with the assistance of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard, three boats from the Yellowgate police station, and local fishermen. President Droupadi Murmu and KC Venugopal also expressed their condolences. The President posted on X, expressing shock and sorrow at the accident between a passenger boat and an Indian Navy craft off the Mumbai coast. She offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the success of rescue and relief efforts and the speedy recovery of survivors. KC Venugopal also posted on X, expressing deep sorrow at the tragic accident offering condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

News / National News / Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

in 4 hours

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

in 4 hours

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

16 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

18 hours ago

Latest National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

in 4 hours

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

National News

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

16 hours ago

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

16 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.