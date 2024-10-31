Mumbai: Heart-wrenching accident before Diwali, cylinder blast, house burnt, 3 family members died

According to officials, a massive fire broke out in a general store and a house in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, around 8 pm on Wednesday. During this, three gas cylinders exploded. In this accident, a woman and two children, including three family members, died, while one person was injured.

The general store where the fire broke out is said to be owned by Ramesh. Ramesh was also injured in the fire and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. In this incident, Ramesh’s wife and two children died.

One by one, 3 cylinders blasted A senior official said that initially, it was found that three gas cylinders exploded in the grocery store, causing a fire in the store and the house. Two small cylinders of 12 kg and 5 kg each had exploded. The injured shopkeeper’s wife, Manju, and his two children died in the accident.

The official further said that Ramesh is a resident of Rajasthan and lived in Mumbai with his family. He is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital. The chief fire officer, Vijay Rane, said that as soon as the fire was reported, two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. The injured person was hospitalized by local residents. Initially, it was found that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing.