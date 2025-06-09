Mumbai Local Train Crash Prompts Railways' Major Decision on Crowd Control

Automatic Doors to be Retrofitted to Older Coaches This decision follows Monday’s accident between Diva and Mumbra stations, which resulted in the death of five passengers and injuries to several others. The victims were all travelling on overcrowded local trains and fell onto the tracks. In response, the railway has decided to equip all future coaches with automatic door closers. The Railway Board has also stated that existing rakes currently operating on the Mumbai Suburban network will be redesigned and retrofitted with this automatic door closer facility.

Five Killed After Falling from Train On Monday morning, at approximately 9:30 AM, several passengers fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Mumbra stations. The incident occurred as two trains travelling in opposite directions crossed each other. Passengers, jostling for space, fell between the trains. Officials reported that eight passengers fell, with five fatalities. The injured were admitted to hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that a total of 13 people fell from the train.