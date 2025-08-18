Mumbai on Red Alert: 48-Hour Warning, Schools Closed

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, CPRO of Central Railway, stated, “The speed of trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus towards Kalyan, Kasara, and Karjat has slowed down due to the rain, causing delays of 8-10 minutes on both up and down lines on the main line. Additionally, there is waterlogging in Kurla, Chembur, and Chunabhatti areas on the Harbour line… Harbour line trains are delayed by 12-15 minutes, and Trans Harbour trains by 6-7 minutes… Constant monitoring is underway to prevent any problems.”