Mumbai-Pune New Expressway: 130 km long, ₹15,000 crore project to cut travel time to 90 minutes

(Photo: IANS/File)
Mumbai Pune New Expressway: Big news has emerged for millions of travellers in Maharashtra, especially between Mumbai and Pune. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced massive road development projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore for the state. The most significant among these is a new superfast expressway between Mumbai and Pune, which, upon completion, will reduce the travel time between the two metropolises to just ninety minutes.
Currently, the journey between Mumbai and Pune via the existing expressway takes two and a half to three hours. If there is a traffic jam in the ghat section, this time can extend to four to five hours. Due to this, the government has decided to build a new expressway. This new 130-kilometre-long expressway will be built parallel to the existing one at an estimated cost of approximately ₹15,000 crore.
This expressway will start from the Atal Setu near JNPA (JNPA) and extend to Pune Shivare Junction (Pune Shivare Junction). The first phase, from Pagote (Pagote) near JNPA to Chowk (Chowk) in Panvel, has already received approval.
Union Minister Gadkari stated that upon its completion, the Pune-Mumbai journey will take only 90 minutes. Furthermore, the Pune-Mumbai-Bengaluru journey will be completed in 5.5 hours. It is worth noting that Nitin Gadkari is considered the architect of the current Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which opened in 2002 and garnered significant attention across the country.
Gadkari announced another important greenfield expressway (Pune-Sambhajinagar Greenfield Expressway). This expressway will be constructed between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The estimated cost of this project is ₹16,318 crore. The minister claimed that this expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just two hours.
Additionally, this project will make the journey between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur possible in two and a half to three hours. In the first phase, this greenfield expressway will pass through Pune-Ahmednagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the second route will start from Shikrapur (Shikrapur), bypass Ahmednagar, and pass through the Beed district. This project will also enable the journey from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Nagpur to be completed in two and a half to three hours.
Addressing the media in Nagpur, Gadkari said that road development works worth ₹1.5 lakh crore have been approved for the entire state for the upcoming year. Of this, approximately ₹50,000 crore worth of projects have been sanctioned for Pune district alone and are expected to commence within the next three months.
Nitin Gadkari informed that the government is working on several major infrastructure projects to accelerate Pune's development. This includes the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Elevated Corridor (Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Elevated Corridor). This will be a four-level project, featuring a road at ground level, two flyovers above that road, and a metro line at the very top. Its cost is ₹4,207 crore. The tender process for this project has been completed, and the foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held soon.
