21 July 2025,

Monday

National News

Mumbai Serial Train Blasts 2006: All 12 Accused Acquitted by Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case. The bombings, a series of devastating explosions, occurred on 11 July 2006.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Mumbai Serial Train Blasts verdict

The Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai serial train bombings, citing a lack of evidence. The court on Monday overturned the death sentences of five convicts and dismissed the Maharashtra government's appeal seeking confirmation of the sentences.

On 11 July 2006, seven serial blasts ripped through crowded Mumbai local trains, killing 189 people and injuring over 800. RDX was used in the explosions, and the Indian Mujahideen was blamed for the attacks.

In 2015, a special TADA court convicted 12 out of 15 accused. Five received the death penalty, and seven were given life imprisonment. However, the Bombay High Court overturned the lower court's decision, acquitting all and ordering their release from prison.

The court was not satisfied with the evidence and testimonies presented by the prosecution, leading to the acquittal of all 12 convicts. The bench of Justices Anil Kilore and S. Chandak stated that the prosecution's evidence lacked a solid foundation. The accused, who were held in Yerwada, Nasik, Amravati, and Nagpur jails in Maharashtra, were presented in court via video conferencing.

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 11:30 am

English News / National News / Mumbai Serial Train Blasts 2006: All 12 Accused Acquitted by Bombay High Court
