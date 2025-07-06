Mumbai Train Destination Change: Important Update for Passengers

Train 11055 (LTT-Gorakhpur) will now run to Gonda until 7 December 2025. Departing LTT at 10:55 AM, it will arrive in Gonda at 11 PM the next day. Conversely, train 11056 will now depart from Gonda instead of Gorakhpur. Departing Gonda at 3:10 AM, it will reach LTT at 3:30 PM the following day.