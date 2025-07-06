6 July 2025,

Sunday

National News

Mumbai Train Destination Change: Important Update for Passengers

Indian Railways News: Passengers are requested to plan their journeys keeping these changes in mind. For more information, please contact the official railway website or the 139 helpline.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Due to ongoing work at Gorakhpur Junction station, the Central Railway has temporarily altered the destinations of two major trains originating from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai: the Godan Express (11055/11056) and the LTT Superfast Express (20103/20104). These trains will now terminate at Gonda and Azamgarh respectively, instead of Gorakhpur.

Godan Express Extended to Gonda

Train 11055 (LTT-Gorakhpur) will now run to Gonda until 7 December 2025. Departing LTT at 10:55 AM, it will arrive in Gonda at 11 PM the next day. Conversely, train 11056 will now depart from Gonda instead of Gorakhpur. Departing Gonda at 3:10 AM, it will reach LTT at 3:30 PM the following day.

Superfast Express to Run to Azamgarh

Train 20103 (LTT-Gorakhpur) will now run to Azamgarh until 5 December 2025. Departing LTT at 5:23 AM, it will reach Azamgarh at 3:15 PM the next day.

Similarly, train 20104 will depart from Azamgarh until 6 December 2025. Departing at 6:50 PM, it will arrive at LTT at 4:35 AM on the third day.

The railway has requested passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. For more information, please visit the official railway website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or contact the 139 helpline.

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 05:29 pm

English News / National News / Mumbai Train Destination Change: Important Update for Passengers
