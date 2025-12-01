Mumbai's Air Becomes Life-Threatening as GRAP-4 Implemented, Know What Activities Are Restricted

Mumbai's Air (Image: Patrika)
Mumbai's continuously deteriorating air quality has escalated the situation to a critical level. After pollution levels in several parts of the city touched dangerous thresholds, the administration has implemented GRAP-4 (Pollution Emergency Protocol). This is the strictest pollution control phase, under which several immediate restrictions have come into effect.
Under GRAP-4, major construction activities have been completely halted. All dust-generating construction activities and heavy construction work in the city have been temporarily suspended. So far, stop-work notices have been issued to over 50 major construction sites and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants. Additionally, small industrial units such as bakeries, marble cutting units, etc., have been ordered to immediately switch to cleaner and low-emission processes.
The BMC has taken stringent measures for pollution control. For this purpose, special flying squads have been deployed in every ward, comprising engineers, police personnel, and GPS-tracked vehicles. In a recent inspection during a crackdown, 70 construction sites were examined, out of which 53 sites were found to be in violation of regulations. All have been issued immediate notices.
In many areas of Mumbai, the AQI level has been recorded in the range of 200–300 (Poor) to above 300 (Very Poor/Severe) categories. This has led to a rapid increase in dense smog, reduced visibility, and escalating problems related to eyes, lungs, and skin.
To combat air pollution, the Mumbai Congress has released the Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan, demanding that clean air be declared a fundamental right. A 24x7 air quality monitoring system will be established in the city. Under the Green Mumbai 2030 mission, the objective is to plant 10 lakh trees. Strict pollution standards are imposed on vehicles, industries, and construction activities. Schools will have mandatory air purifiers. Labourers will be provided with N95 masks. Green corridors will be created around large infrastructure projects. Furthermore, there is a provision for automatic implementation of strict restrictions as soon as the AQI rises.
