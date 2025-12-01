Mumbai's Air Becomes Life-Threatening as GRAP-4 Implemented, Know What Activities Are Restricted

To combat air pollution, the Mumbai Congress has released the Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan, demanding that clean air be declared a fundamental right. A 24x7 air quality monitoring system will be established in the city. Under the Green Mumbai 2030 mission, the objective is to plant 10 lakh trees. Strict pollution standards are imposed on vehicles, industries, and construction activities. Schools will have mandatory air purifiers. Labourers will be provided with N95 masks. Green corridors will be created around large infrastructure projects. Furthermore, there is a provision for automatic implementation of strict restrictions as soon as the AQI rises.