National News

‘Mummy–Papa, sorry…’: Three sisters jump from ninth floor to their deaths

Three minor sisters died by jumping from the 9th floor of a residential building in the Tila Mod police station area of Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Three minor sisters suicide Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh

In Ghaziabad, minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor, resulting in their deaths. (Photo – @X)

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Delhi. Here, in the Loni area, under the Tila Mod police station, three minor sisters committed suicide by jumping from the 9th floor of a residential building. The incident is reported to have occurred at 2 AM in the Bharat City Society.

According to reports, all three sisters had become addicted to a mobile game app. The three used to do everything together. Around 2 AM last night, all three sisters jumped from the ninth floor and took their lives. The reasons for the suicide are not yet known. The police are currently investigating the matter. During the investigation, the police also found a one-page suicide note. It reads, "Sorry, Mummy-Papa."

The police are currently investigating from the angle of whether the three sisters jumped from the 9th floor to complete a task in the game.

According to media reports, the ages of the three girls were between 12 and 16 years. They have been identified as Nishika (16 years), Prachi (14 years), and Pakhi (12 years). It is being reported that they all used to play an online task-based Korean game called 'Korean Lover'.

Meanwhile, the family is in mourning following the deaths of the three sisters. The family cannot understand why the three took such a drastic step. The parents are distraught following this incident. According to reports, the three sisters developed a gaming addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Papa, We Cannot Leave Korean'

The father of the minors said, "They had told me, 'Papa, we cannot leave Korean. Korean is our life. Korean is everything to us. You cannot separate us from it. We will give our lives.' I have just seen the suicide note. It is very sad. I appeal to all parents to be cautious and ensure that children do not get so deeply involved with games..."

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Updated on:

04 Feb 2026 10:21 am

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 10:04 am

