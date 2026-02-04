‘Mummy–Papa, sorry…’: Three sisters jump from ninth floor to their deaths

In Ghaziabad, minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor, resulting in their deaths. (Photo – @X)
A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Delhi. Here, in the Loni area, under the Tila Mod police station, three minor sisters committed suicide by jumping from the 9th floor of a residential building. The incident is reported to have occurred at 2 AM in the Bharat City Society.
According to reports, all three sisters had become addicted to a mobile game app. The three used to do everything together. Around 2 AM last night, all three sisters jumped from the ninth floor and took their lives. The reasons for the suicide are not yet known. The police are currently investigating the matter. During the investigation, the police also found a one-page suicide note. It reads, "Sorry, Mummy-Papa."
The police are currently investigating from the angle of whether the three sisters jumped from the 9th floor to complete a task in the game.
According to media reports, the ages of the three girls were between 12 and 16 years. They have been identified as Nishika (16 years), Prachi (14 years), and Pakhi (12 years). It is being reported that they all used to play an online task-based Korean game called 'Korean Lover'.
Meanwhile, the family is in mourning following the deaths of the three sisters. The family cannot understand why the three took such a drastic step. The parents are distraught following this incident. According to reports, the three sisters developed a gaming addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The father of the minors said, "They had told me, 'Papa, we cannot leave Korean. Korean is our life. Korean is everything to us. You cannot separate us from it. We will give our lives.' I have just seen the suicide note. It is very sad. I appeal to all parents to be cautious and ensure that children do not get so deeply involved with games..."
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending