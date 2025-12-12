12 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

My resignation is in my pocket – What happened in the CWC meeting that forced Shivraj Patil to leave the chair of Home Minister?

India's former Home Minister Shivraj Patil has passed away. He was the Home Minister during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He faced criticism after the attacks and resigned. This attack was a major blow to his political future.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil. (Photo: IANS)

Shivraj Patil, who was the Home Minister during India's 26/11 attacks, is no more. A major terrorist attack occurred in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, between November 26 and 29, 2008. These attacks were not only a blow to the nation but also a major setback for Shivraj Patil's political career.

Shivraj Patil was the Union Home Minister at that time. He was targeted not only by opponents but also by leaders of his own party. He was eventually forced to resign. However, what happened before that was a more uncomfortable situation for him.

Many leaders wanted Shivraj Patil to no longer be the Home Minister

Even before the Mumbai attacks, many Congress leaders wanted Shivraj Patil to step down as Home Minister. However, no one was openly coming forward.

When a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on November 29 to discuss the Mumbai attacks, all the leaders who wished for this got a big opportunity.

Prior to this, there were bomb blasts in Delhi on September 13. Following this, terrorist incidents occurred in several cities across the country. In such a situation, a strong sentiment had built up against Shivraj Patil.

Patil was torn apart in a meeting that lasted three hours

In the meeting held on November 29, which lasted for about three hours, Patil was severely criticised. Stalwart leaders like P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, and Karan Singh presented their views in the meeting. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi also did not defend Patil.

When it was Patil's turn, he tried to defend himself with some statistics. He said that the number of civilian casualties in terrorist incidents during the NDA's rule was higher than during our government. Along with this, he also said, "My resignation is in my pocket. The moment the Prime Minister or the party orders, I will submit my resignation."

Patil submitted his resignation

Upon Patil's offer, no leader, including Sonia Gandhi, said anything. At the same time, Defence Minister A K Antony also offered his resignation.

He said, "The Navy failed to prevent terrorists from arriving by sea; I want to resign, taking responsibility for this."

As soon as this offer came from him, many leaders came in his support. They said, "There is no need for your resignation." Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said that one should not think about such a step. The signal was clear for Patil. He sent his resignation the very next day.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

politics

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 02:13 pm

English News / National News / My resignation is in my pocket – What happened in the CWC meeting that forced Shivraj Patil to leave the chair of Home Minister?

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.