Mysore-Darbhanga Express Accident: Rahul Gandhi targets Central Government over Tamil Nadu Rail Accident

The Central Government is Targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on social media, saying that the Mysore-Darbhanga rail accident is similar to the Balasore accident, where a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train.

The Accident Occurred on Friday Night The Bagmati Express traveling from Mysore to Darbhanga collided with a freight train at the Kavarai Pettai railway station in Tamil Nadu. Two coaches of the train caught fire, and several coaches derailed. 19 people were injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured. The railway authorities have termed the incident as a sabotage and have handed over the investigation to NIA and have also ordered a CRS inquiry.