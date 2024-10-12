scriptMysore-Darbhanga Express Accident: Rahul Gandhi targets Central Government over Tamil Nadu Rail Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Tamilnadu Train Accident: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Central Government over the train accident in Tamil Nadu. He said that accountability starts from the top.

ChennaiOct 12, 2024 / 04:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Rahul Gandhi

In Tamil Nadu, a train accident occurred when the Mysore-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Central Government over the accident. He said that accountability starts from the top. He also accused the government of not learning from past accidents. He asked how many more families would have to suffer before the government takes action?

The Central Government is Targeted

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on social media, saying that the Mysore-Darbhanga rail accident is similar to the Balasore accident, where a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train.

The Accident Occurred on Friday Night

The Bagmati Express traveling from Mysore to Darbhanga collided with a freight train at the Kavarai Pettai railway station in Tamil Nadu. Two coaches of the train caught fire, and several coaches derailed. 19 people were injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured. The railway authorities have termed the incident as a sabotage and have handed over the investigation to NIA and have also ordered a CRS inquiry.

News / National News / Mysore-Darbhanga Express Accident: Rahul Gandhi targets Central Government over Tamil Nadu Rail Accident

