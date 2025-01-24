Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Request to Health Secretary Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of GMC Rajouri, stated that following a request to the Health Secretary, an order was passed within half an hour to deploy 5 anaesthesiologists and 5 paediatricians to GMC. They will strengthen our existing workforce.

MLA’s Appeal to the Centre Advanced ambulances are ready at the hospital. Currently, six patients from Budhal village are undergoing treatment at GMC Rajouri and are recovering. The entire Budhal area has been declared a containment zone, and Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal has appealed to the central government to provide air ambulances for any emergency situation to airlift patients.

Report of Unknown Illness An unknown illness has been reported in Budhal village, with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and unconsciousness. Despite initial tests, no bacterial or viral infection has been detected. The mysterious illnesses and diseases, still unknown to the administration, have put all departments on high alert, working round the clock to manage the situation.