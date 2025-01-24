Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Request to Health Secretary Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of GMC Rajouri, stated that following a request to the Health Secretary, an order was passed within half an hour to deploy 5 anaesthesiologists and 5 paediatricians to GMC. They will strengthen our existing workforce.
MLA’s Appeal to the Centre Advanced ambulances are ready at the hospital. Currently, six patients from Budhal village are undergoing treatment at GMC Rajouri and are recovering. The entire Budhal area has been declared a containment zone, and Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal has appealed to the central government to provide air ambulances for any emergency situation to airlift patients.
Report of Unknown Illness An unknown illness has been reported in Budhal village, with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and unconsciousness. Despite initial tests, no bacterial or viral infection has been detected. The mysterious illnesses and diseases, still unknown to the administration, have put all departments on high alert, working round the clock to manage the situation.
MLA Describes Public Grief Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal said, “I have witnessed children dying in agony before my eyes. I appeal to the government to deploy air ambulances in Jammu or Rajouri to airlift critical patients for better treatment. If the disease spreads and a major outbreak occurs, arrangements should also be made at PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi. GMC Rajouri should also be strengthened and more staff should be sent here to handle any emergency situation. Yesterday, patients were airlifted from here to Jammu. But due to lack of help, they could not be sent to PGIMER Chandigarh and instead are being treated at SMGS Hospital and GMC Jammu.”