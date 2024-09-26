Vinesh Phogat’s Troubles Increase, NADA Sends Notice in This Matter

Notice for Not Providing Address The notice states that on September 9, a doping control officer was sent to Vinesh’s residence in Sonipat, Haryana, but she was not available. NADA has termed this as a case of not providing the correct address.

NADA’s Warning Vinesh, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to qualify for the finals in the 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics, has been asked to respond to the notice within 14 days. NADA’s notice states, “You are hereby informed that you have failed to comply with the requirements of the whereabouts information. You are invited to provide any comments you may have on this matter before a final decision is made. Please read this letter carefully, as it may have serious consequences for you.”

In the formal notice, Vinesh Phogat has been informed that she was not available at her residence in Pratap Colony, Sonipat, on September 9 at 12:20 pm, as mentioned in her recent whereabouts filing. NADA’s notice states, “On that day, at that time and place, a doping control officer was sent to test you, but you were not available. The doping control officer’s failed attempt report is attached, which details the attempt made.”

Part of the Registered Testing Pool since 2022 According to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules, active athletes are part of the registered testing pool and are required to provide a specific time and place every month where they will be available for testing. Vinesh, who qualified for the Paris Olympics finals, has been part of the registered testing pool since March 2022 and was informed about being included in the list by NADA in January this year.

NADA’s letter states, “Please respond to this letter within 14 days and state whether you accept that you have failed to provide the correct whereabouts information or if you claim that you have not failed to provide the correct information. In the latter case, please explain the reasons for your claim.”

Vinesh Phogat Violated the Rules Failing to provide the correct whereabouts information three times in 12 months is considered a violation of the anti-doping rules and can result in the same penalty as a positive doping test. In Vinesh Phogat’s case, NADA’s letter specifies that this is her first failure to provide the correct whereabouts information.

After her Olympic campaign ended, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on social media. She then quit her job with the Railways and joined the Indian National Congress party, contesting the election from the Julana constituency.