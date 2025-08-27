Nagpur-Gondia Expressway Approved: Rs 3162 Crore Project to Reduce Travel Time to 75 Minutes

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant initiative for the people of the state during Ganeshotsav. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, the Nagpur-Gondia Expressway project was approved. The government claims that upon completion, travel time between the two cities will reduce from three hours to just 75 minutes.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporations has been entrusted with the construction of this 162.5-kilometre-long expressway. Administrative approval has been granted for land acquisition, with a budget of ₹3162.18 crore allocated. A separate budget will be provided for construction work.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that this route will directly benefit approximately 10 talukas and 115 villages across Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts. Furthermore, this expressway will connect major cities like Nagpur and Mumbai to underdeveloped and tribal-dominated regions.
The Nagpur-Gondia Expressway project includes 26 flyovers, 8 underpasses for animals, 15 major and 63 minor bridges, and 71 canal crossings. Interchanges will be constructed at 8 locations: Gavsi, Pachgaon, Thana, Rotary, Panjara, Paldongri, Lohari, and Savari.
The government anticipates that this 162.577 km project will not only expedite and simplify travel but also pave the way for socio-economic development in the region. The expressway is expected to boost new industries, accelerate local development, and create new employment opportunities for young people.