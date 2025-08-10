10 August 2025,

Sunday

National News

Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated: Five Key Things Before Booking Tickets

The launch of the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed AC chair car service, has brought significant relief to passengers travelling between Nagpur and Pune.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Vande Bharat Express (Image: Patrika official)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 10th) inaugurated the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing. At a ceremony held at Nagpur railway station at 9 am this morning, PM Modi virtually flagged off the new Vande Bharat train. This event also saw the launch of the Bengaluru-Belagavi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train services.

This is the third Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur. Services between Nagpur-Bilaspur and Nagpur-Secunderabad are already operational. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the inauguration ceremony. However, the hopes of passengers for a sleeper Vande Bharat remain unfulfilled for now.

The demand for a Vande Bharat between Nagpur and Pune had been ongoing for a long time, which has now been fulfilled. The launch of this semi-high-speed AC chair car service will provide passengers between the two cities with a faster, more comfortable, and modern travel option.

Route and Timings

The new Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajni (Nagpur) at 9:50 am and arrive in Pune at 9:50 pm. The return journey will depart from Pune at 6:25 am and arrive in Ajni at 6:25 pm. This service will operate six days a week, with no service from Nagpur on Mondays. Its stops will include Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund.

Coaches and Fare

The train will operate as AC Chair Car and Executive AC Chair Car. The fare for an AC Chair Car is approximately ₹1500, and the Executive AC Chair Car fare is approximately ₹3500.

Commencement of Service

Following today's inauguration, the train will run regularly six days a week from August 14th. This will significantly speed up and improve the journey between Nagpur and Pune.

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 02:34 pm

English News / National News / Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated: Five Key Things Before Booking Tickets
