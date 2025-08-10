Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated: Five Key Things Before Booking Tickets

The new Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajni (Nagpur) at 9:50 am and arrive in Pune at 9:50 pm. The return journey will depart from Pune at 6:25 am and arrive in Ajni at 6:25 pm. This service will operate six days a week, with no service from Nagpur on Mondays. Its stops will include Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund.