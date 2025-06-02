Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates Announced

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on 31 October 2026, with flag hoisting at Trimbakeshwar, Ramkund, and Panchavati, and will continue until 24 July 2028. The ‘Nagar Pradakshina’ in Nashik will be held on 29 July 2027, while the first ‘Amrit Snan’ will take place on 2 August 2027. The second Amrit Snan will be on 31 August 2027, and the third and final Snan will be on 11 September 2027 in Nashik and 12 September 2027 in Trimbakeshwar. The flag will be lowered on 24 July 2028, marking the closing ceremony of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This event is held once every twelve years.

While announcing the dates, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that tenders for works costing ₹4000 crore have already been issued. Tenders for other works costing ₹2000 crore will also be issued soon. Work on sewage treatment plants (STPs), cleaning the Godavari River, and land acquisition for ‘Sadhugram’ is underway.

The Chief Minister said that the government is making every effort to make the Simhastha Kumbh Mela memorable. He also accepted the suggestion of Mahant Rajendradas Maharaj during the meeting that ‘Shahi Snan’ should be referred to as ‘Amrit Snan’, as was done in the recently concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding crowd control and management to ensure that situations like stampedes do not occur, CM Fadnavis stated that the dates for ‘Amrit Snan’ have been announced, and since the event will be spread over a long period, devotees do not need to crowd on specific days only and should plan their arrival accordingly.

The Nashik Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in Nashik, Maharashtra, on the banks of the Godavari River near the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. This time, 15 to 20 crore devotees are expected to participate in the Nashik Kumbh. While the Kumbh takes place in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, Nashik holds special significance. The three main Akharas here are equal in number to the other ten Akharas combined.