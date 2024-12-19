scriptNationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands | "Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue Today, Opposition Parties Make These Demands | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

Ambedkar Controversy Sparks Political Storm: Amit Shah’s Speech Triggers Nationwide Protests by Congress.

New DelhiDec 19, 2024 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

A political storm has erupted following a speech by Home Minister Amit Shah, and the controversy shows no signs of abating. Congress, along with other opposition parties, is staging protests, with Congress planning nationwide demonstrations demanding Amit Shah’s resignation. Media reports suggest Congress is preparing for widespread protests across the country. The opposition, led by Congress, has cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Shah’s comments on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
Congress
Congress

Parliament Proceedings Adjourned

The combined assault from Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left parties, and Shiv Sena-UBT, amongst other opposition parties, led to the adjournment of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah with a post on X.
https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1869283034425675930

Demand for Apology

All parties are demanding an apology from Amit Shah following his statement. Opposition parties are calling for the Home Minister’s dismissal from the cabinet for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar.

News / National News / Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

in 4 hours

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

in 4 hours

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

18 hours ago

Good News for Farmers: ‘Transfer Rs 12,000 Instead of Rs 6,000 in Accounts’

National News

Good News for Farmers: ‘Transfer Rs 12,000 Instead of Rs 6,000 in Accounts’

22 hours ago

Latest National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

in 4 hours

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

National News

Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

16 hours ago

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

16 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.