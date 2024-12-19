Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

Ambedkar Controversy Sparks Political Storm: Amit Shah’s Speech Triggers Nationwide Protests by Congress.

New Delhi•Dec 19, 2024 / 11:32 am• Patrika Desk

A political storm has erupted following a speech by Home Minister Amit Shah, and the controversy shows no signs of abating. Congress, along with other opposition parties, is staging protests, with Congress planning nationwide demonstrations demanding Amit Shah’s resignation. Media reports suggest Congress is preparing for widespread protests across the country. The opposition, led by Congress, has cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Shah’s comments on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Congress Parliament Proceedings Adjourned The combined assault from Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left parties, and Shiv Sena-UBT, amongst other opposition parties, led to the adjournment of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah with a post on X. The combined assault from Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left parties, and Shiv Sena-UBT, amongst other opposition parties, led to the adjournment of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah with a post on X. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1869283034425675930 Demand for Apology All parties are demanding an apology from Amit Shah following his statement. Opposition parties are calling for the Home Minister’s dismissal from the cabinet for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar. All parties are demanding an apology from Amit Shah following his statement. Opposition parties are calling for the Home Minister’s dismissal from the cabinet for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar.