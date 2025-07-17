17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Nationwide Voter List Revision Underway by ECI

Following Bihar, preparations for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) campaign have begun in other states as well. The aim is to make the voter list completely transparent and accurate.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

SIR (Photo: ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to launch a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists across all states, mirroring the initiative undertaken in Bihar. The primary objective is to ensure the voter list is completely transparent and accurate, eliminating any names of foreign nationals. Recent investigations in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region, revealed the presence of foreign nationals' names on the voter rolls. Given that a similar nationwide special drive was last conducted two decades ago and circumstances have significantly changed since, a thorough review of voter lists has become imperative.

The ECI has instructed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states to prepare for this campaign and make the final Special Revision list available on their official websites.

Preparations Begin in Rajasthan

The last Special Intensive Revision in Rajasthan was conducted in 2002. The new voter list will be prepared based on that data.

  • New voters since 2002: They will need to submit relevant documents to register their names.
  • Voters registered before 2002: They will only need to fill out the prescribed form.

Similar campaigns were conducted in other states at different times, such as Delhi in 2008 and Uttarakhand in 2006.

Special Focus on States with Upcoming Elections

The Election Commission is particularly focusing on states scheduled to hold assembly elections in 2026. These include:

  • West Bengal
  • Assam
  • Kerala
  • Puducherry
  • Tamil Nadu

The Special Revision of voter lists in these states will be prioritised.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The Special Intensive Revision aims to make the voter list error-free and up-to-date. The process involves:

  • Removal of deceased voters: Names of deceased voters will be removed from the list.
  • Addition of new voters: Eligible new voters will be added to the list.
  • Correction of incorrect information: Errors in names, addresses, or other details will be rectified.
  • Removal of duplicate entries: Duplicate entries of the same individual will be removed.
  • Removal of names of those who have permanently left: Names of individuals who have permanently left the area will be removed.

Why the Need for a Nationwide SIR?

The Election Commission aims to implement this campaign nationwide to:

  • Ensure transparency: Make the voter list completely accurate and reliable.
  • Increase confidence among political parties: Eliminate any room for doubt about the list.
  • Prevent the inclusion of foreign nationals: Prevent any non-citizen from voting.
  • Curb fraudulent voting: Prevent illegal voting.
  • Facilitate easy enrolment of new voters: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to add new voters.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

election commission of india

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 10:31 am

English News / National News / Nationwide Voter List Revision Underway by ECI
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.