Nationwide Voter List Revision Underway by ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to launch a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists across all states, mirroring the initiative undertaken in Bihar. The primary objective is to ensure the voter list is completely transparent and accurate, eliminating any names of foreign nationals. Recent investigations in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region, revealed the presence of foreign nationals' names on the voter rolls. Given that a similar nationwide special drive was last conducted two decades ago and circumstances have significantly changed since, a thorough review of voter lists has become imperative.
The ECI has instructed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states to prepare for this campaign and make the final Special Revision list available on their official websites.
The last Special Intensive Revision in Rajasthan was conducted in 2002. The new voter list will be prepared based on that data.
Similar campaigns were conducted in other states at different times, such as Delhi in 2008 and Uttarakhand in 2006.
The Election Commission is particularly focusing on states scheduled to hold assembly elections in 2026. These include:
The Special Revision of voter lists in these states will be prioritised.
The Special Intensive Revision aims to make the voter list error-free and up-to-date. The process involves:
The Election Commission aims to implement this campaign nationwide to: