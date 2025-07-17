Nationwide Voter List Revision Underway by ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to launch a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists across all states, mirroring the initiative undertaken in Bihar. The primary objective is to ensure the voter list is completely transparent and accurate, eliminating any names of foreign nationals. Recent investigations in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region, revealed the presence of foreign nationals' names on the voter rolls. Given that a similar nationwide special drive was last conducted two decades ago and circumstances have significantly changed since, a thorough review of voter lists has become imperative.