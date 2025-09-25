Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Navratri monsoon trouble: IMD alert for heavy rain in next 24 hours in these states

Navratri may see a change in the monsoon's temperament. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several states. Many states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, are expected to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours. However, the weather will remain clear in some states, including Delhi.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Rain alert (Photo - IANS)

Weather Update: While the monsoon typically retreats or weakens during Navratri every year, this year is different. Heavy rainfall is predicted across several states within the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert accordingly.

According to reports, the southwest monsoon is expected to return to parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the next few hours. Consequently, many areas in these states may experience heavy rain. Let's look at the weather forecast for various parts of the country, starting with Delhi.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The weather in Delhi (Delhi Weather) is expected to remain completely clear today. No rainfall is anticipated. People may experience intense heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, no significant change in Delhi's weather is expected for the next five days. Similarly, no rain is predicted for Punjab and Haryana today.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

The southwest monsoon has retreated from Rajasthan. No rain is expected in any district of the state today. However, heavy rain is likely in several districts on 28 and 29 September. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted across all districts of Madhya Pradesh today. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall and advised caution against thunderstorms and lightning. The weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain unsettled for the next five days.

Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall is also expected across all districts of Chhattisgarh today. A yellow alert has been issued for some districts of Chhattisgarh, while an orange alert has been issued for several others. No change in weather is anticipated for the next five days. People are advised to remain vigilant against lightning.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall is predicted for only seven districts of Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Weather) today. Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Chandauli will experience heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert. The weather in other parts of Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain clear.

Bihar Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall is expected in half of Bihar (Bihar Rainfall Alert) today. According to the Meteorological Department, extremely heavy rainfall is possible in 18 districts of Bihar. Heavy rain is expected in West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar today.

Jharkhand Weather Forecast

Rainfall is expected across all districts of Jharkhand (Jharkhand Heavy Rainfall Alert) during Navratri. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts for heavy rainfall today. No change in weather is expected for the next five days.

Heavy Rainfall in Other States

Heavy rainfall is also predicted for parts of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal today. People are advised to remain cautious of lightning.

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 08:55 am

