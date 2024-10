‘Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17, PM Modi to attend’

‘Haryana CM Oath Ceremony: After the results of the Haryana Assembly elections, Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the oath-taking ceremony.’

New Delhi•Oct 12, 2024 / 04:06 pm• Patrika Desk

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Ceremony

After the results of the Haryana Assembly elections, Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of the BJP government. Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as CM for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony will be held in Panchkula, where around 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Central Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed that apart from Nayab Singh Saini, other ministers of the council will also take oath.

New Cabinet Members According to information, the new cabinet of the Haryana government may include Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, Shruti Chaudhary, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vipul Goel, and Nikhil Madan. Notably, Nayab Singh Saini had met PM Modi and other senior party leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.