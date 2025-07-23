NCR: 10 High-Rise Societies Face Demolition

According to Forest Department officials, illegal constructions have been carried out in Faridabad sectors 21C, 44, 45, and 46, falling under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). All these sectors were developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran. Forest Department officials have indicated that notices will soon be issued to the owners of the identified constructions, instructing them to vacate their properties. In the first phase of a similar action, over 240 constructions were demolished.