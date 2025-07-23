23 July 2025,

Wednesday

National News

NCR: 10 High-Rise Societies Face Demolition

Bulldozer Action: The Forest Department in the National Capital Region (NCR) bordering Delhi is once again preparing for bulldozer action.

Faridabad

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Bulldozer action against encroachment in Faridabad
Bulldozer action against encroachment in Faridabad (Representative Image: Patrika)

Bulldozer Action: The central government has accelerated its zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions in the National Capital Region (NCR). As a result, preparations are underway for bulldozer action against approximately 10 societies built illegally. If bulldozers are deployed against these societies, thousands of people could become homeless. These societies are located in four sectors developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Faridabad.

Fear of Thousands of Families Becoming Homeless in Faridabad

The Forest Department in Faridabad district, Haryana, bordering Delhi, is once again preparing to demolish illegal constructions in the Aravalli region.

This time, the plan is to demolish illegally constructed buildings in four major sectors—21C, 44, 45, and 46—under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

This entire area falls under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), and the action is being taken in compliance with Supreme Court orders. These four sectors house thousands of families in more than 10 multi-storeyed societies. This action increases the likelihood of them becoming homeless.

Notices to be Issued Soon Against Illegal Constructions

According to Forest Department officials, illegal constructions have been carried out in Faridabad sectors 21C, 44, 45, and 46, falling under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). All these sectors were developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran. Forest Department officials have indicated that notices will soon be issued to the owners of the identified constructions, instructing them to vacate their properties. In the first phase of a similar action, over 240 constructions were demolished.

Large Housing Societies Also Targeted

In the second phase of the Forest Department's action, constructions in sectors 21C, 44, 45, and 46 are being identified. These areas have eight to ten multi-storeyed residential societies housing thousands of people. Action against these could affect a large number of people. Forest Department sources say that these four sectors contain several large residential societies developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran.

Additionally, the Surajkund Mela complex, Surajkund Delhi Road, the Gymkhana Club, religious sites, and several educational institutions in this area also fall under the PLPA. The department is identifying all these locations and preparing a list.

Alternative Land Requested from HSVP

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to save the homes of the people living in these societies. To this end, the Forest Department has requested alternative land from the HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) to accommodate these constructions. If the HSVP provides alternative land as requested, the demolition action may be postponed. Officials have indicated a willingness to grant exemptions in residential areas if land is provided; otherwise, bulldozers will be deployed.

Action Based on Supreme Court Orders

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court, taking a strict stance against encroachments and illegal constructions in the Aravalli region, has directed all concerned agencies to take action. The first phase of the action was carried out in compliance with this order, and preparations are now underway for a major step in the second phase. Previously, large-scale illegal constructions in the Aravalli region have been demolished.

Related Topics

Delhi News

forest

Forest department

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 09:59 am

Published on:
23 Jul 2025 09:59 am
English News / National News / NCR: 10 High-Rise Societies Face Demolition
