National News

NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan files nomination for vice president post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the main proposer in the nomination process.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

CP Radhakrishnan
CP Radhakrishnan files nomination for vice president post (X)

Vice President Election: CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President and Governor of Maharashtra, filed his nomination today, 20 August 2025, at Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the main proposer in the nomination process.

Nomination Filed in Four Sets

The nomination was filed in four sets, each containing signatures of 20 proposers and 20 seconders. The first set included Prime Minister Modi's signature, while the remaining sets included signatures of Union Ministers and senior NDA leaders. Approximately 160 NDA MPs and ministers were present during the filing, showcasing the alliance's unity.

Appointed at BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting

CP Radhakrishnan, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was declared the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate on 17 August. This decision was taken at a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PM Shares Post

Prime Minister Modi, praising Radhakrishnan's candidature, wrote on the social media platform X, “CP Radhakrishnan ji has distinguished himself through his long public life with dedication, humility and intellect. In various positions, he has always focused on community service and empowerment of the underprivileged. I am happy that the NDA has chosen him as the candidate for the Vice President's post.”

Vice Presidential Election on 9 September

The Vice Presidential election will be held on 9 September 2025, with the counting of votes taking place on the same day. The last date for filing nominations is 21 August, while candidates can withdraw their names until 25 August. This election became necessary following the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July due to health reasons.

Long Association with RSS

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu and has a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is known for his non-controversial image and parliamentary knowledge. His candidature is being seen as a strategy to strengthen the BJP's position in Tamil Nadu and increase its influence in South India.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 03:41 pm

English News / National News / NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan files nomination for vice president post
