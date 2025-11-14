NDA leads with 120 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 74 in early Bihar election trends

Bihar Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun. The fate of the candidates from all 243 constituencies across the state's 38 districts will be decided today. The picture will become clear by 12 PM based on the trends from the Bihar Assembly Elections. Trends for 201 seats of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are available. NDA is leading in 120 seats, and the Grand Alliance is leading in 74 seats. Tejashwi is leading from Raghopur, and Tej Pratap is leading from Mahua.
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "It would not be appropriate to react to the initial trends right now. Let's see what happens... I am confident that the results will come in favour of the Grand Alliance."
Bihar Election 2025 Result: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, "What was anticipated is now turning into results. The faith that the people of Bihar have shown in Modi and Nitish Kumar will give a new direction to the country. Appu and Pappu spread an atmosphere of frenzy without thinking, which is why no one takes their words seriously. Our results will be better than the exit polls."
Janshakti Janata Dal chief and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from the Mahua seat after initially trailing. He had won the Mahua seat on an RJD ticket in 2015. He is contesting against RJD's sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh.
In the initial trends, NDA is leading in 103 seats and the Grand Alliance in 55 seats. Meanwhile, there is good news for the Jan Suraaj Party. Its 2 candidates are leading. Along with this, independents and others are leading in 8 seats.
In the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the result from Barbigha will be declared first. For information, 14 EVMs will be counted in one round, for which 14 tables have been set up at each counting centre.
In the initial trends, NDA is leading in 44 seats, with the Grand Alliance in second place with 36 seats. Tejashwi is leading from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap is trailing from Mahua. Jan Suraaj is also leading in 3 seats.
The Election Commission has made robust arrangements for security and transparency at the counting centres in all 38 districts. The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections will not only decide the state's government but also the future direction of the country's politics. In fact, this time in central politics is the era of 'alliances'. In such a situation, this will be decisive for NDA and the INDIA bloc. These results are coming just before the winter session of Parliament.
