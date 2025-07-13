Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar Citizens Found on Bihar Voter List: EC Investigation

Regarding the revelation of names from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar in the Bihar voter list, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the source of this information, stating, "Who are these sources? These are the same sources that claimed to have captured Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. We consider these sources to be…waste. The last SIR was conducted in 2003 under the UPA government. Several elections have taken place since then. We lost those elections by 3-4 lakh votes. Does this mean all these foreigners voted for PM Modi?"