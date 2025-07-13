Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar Citizens Found on Bihar Voter List: EC Investigation

Bihar Voter List Revision: With Bihar elections slated for the end of the year, a controversy has erupted over the voter list revision (SIR). This time, the accusations and counter-accusations are not between political leaders, but between the Election Commission and opposition parties. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made a significant revelation in the voter list revision (Special Intensive Revision). According to Election Commission sources, a door-to-door survey conducted as part of the SIR has found that several individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar are currently residing in Bihar.
According to EC sources, these individuals allegedly obtained Indian documents such as Aadhaar cards, residence certificates, and ration cards through illegal means. If the accusations are proven, their names will be removed from the voter list.
Sources say that these names are now under thorough investigation. Names that are not verified after August 1st will not be included in the final voter list to be published on September 30th. Media reports suggest that the Election Commission may publicly release these names after the publication of the final voter list.
Regarding the revelation of names from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar in the Bihar voter list, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the source of this information, stating, "Who are these sources? These are the same sources that claimed to have captured Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. We consider these sources to be…waste. The last SIR was conducted in 2003 under the UPA government. Several elections have taken place since then. We lost those elections by 3-4 lakh votes. Does this mean all these foreigners voted for PM Modi?"
Tejashwi further stated that the NDA is responsible for any suspicious entries in the voter list, implying that all their election victories were fraudulent. He added that Bihar and Nepal share close ties, with Nepalese people serving in the Bihar Police and the Army. He claimed that the Election Commission has been acting like a political party's wing since the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and advised the Election Commission. He asserted that if there are fraudulent voters, the responsibility lies with the Election Commission and the NDA government.