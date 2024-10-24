Net worth: Discover Priyanka Gandhi’s wealth and how it compares to Rahul Gandhi’s

scriptNet worth: Discover Priyanka Gandhi’s wealth and how it compares to Rahul Gandhi’s | Latest News | Patrika News
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad in Kerala, revealing her total assets.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday, declaring her total assets. According to her affidavit, she and her businessman husband Robert Vadra have a total net worth of Rs 88 crore. Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers in three sets before the Wayanad District Collector on Wednesday. During this, information about her and her husband’s assets was provided in the affidavit filed by her. This is a mandatory requirement for every candidate contesting elections in the country.

The Extent of Her Assets

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi has revealed in her nomination affidavit that her assets are worth around Rs 12 crore, which includes a 12,000 sq ft farmhouse in Shimla worth Rs 5.64 crore and a Honda CRV car worth Rs 8 lakh. Other assets include an investment of Rs 2.24 crore in mutual funds and jewellery worth Rs 1.16 crore. Additionally, she co-owns agricultural land worth Rs 2.10 crore in Mehrauli with her brother and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. She has declared an income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the previous financial year, which includes rental income, interest from banks, and other investments.

Priyanka Gandhi’s First Election

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband has movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 27.64 crore. This includes shares in some companies and vehicles. This is Priyanka Gandhi’s first election. Her brother Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad seat. He had also won from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. He eventually vacated the Wayanad seat, and the Congress has given her a ticket to contest the by-election from here.

Priyanka Addresses the Gathering

Before filing her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a gathering, saying, “This is a new journey for me, and you are my guides. For me, this is also a responsibility. You are my family, and I want to tell you that I have faced difficulties when my children needed me. I want to assure you that I will fight for you and will not disappoint you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me as the UDF candidate.” Her mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and top Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

