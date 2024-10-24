Net worth: Discover Priyanka Gandhi’s wealth and how it compares to Rahul Gandhi’s

The Extent of Her Assets Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi has revealed in her nomination affidavit that her assets are worth around Rs 12 crore, which includes a 12,000 sq ft farmhouse in Shimla worth Rs 5.64 crore and a Honda CRV car worth Rs 8 lakh. Other assets include an investment of Rs 2.24 crore in mutual funds and jewellery worth Rs 1.16 crore. Additionally, she co-owns agricultural land worth Rs 2.10 crore in Mehrauli with her brother and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. She has declared an income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the previous financial year, which includes rental income, interest from banks, and other investments.

Priyanka Gandhi’s First Election Priyanka Gandhi’s husband has movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 27.64 crore. This includes shares in some companies and vehicles. This is Priyanka Gandhi’s first election. Her brother Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad seat. He had also won from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. He eventually vacated the Wayanad seat, and the Congress has given her a ticket to contest the by-election from here.