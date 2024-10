Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Sanjiv Khanna is a judge of the Supreme Court of India. He is a former judge of the Delhi High Court, a position also held by his father Dev Raj Khanna. Additionally, he is the ex-officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority. He is in line to become India’s 51st Chief Justice. Until 2023, Sanjiv Khanna held the position of Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the Governing Council of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.